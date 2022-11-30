The 15-acre site was acquired by BioMed Realty in September 2021

The new development will deliver much-needed Class A lab space for the UK's life sciences sector, which has a critical mass in Cambridge

The development is targeting a BREEAM Excellent score and a notable net gain in biodiversity

The new occupiers of the development will create up to 2,700 highly-skilled jobs and the project will also support 118 new local construction jobs

BioMed Realty ("BioMed" or the "Company"), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The Company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021.

According to market data tracked by BioMed, heightened tenant demand in the UK has driven space availability to essentially zero for functional lab and office space, potentially locking out promising life science companies that are looking to grow.

In response to significant tenant demand in Cambridge, BioMed has assembled a pipeline that will deliver up to one million square feet of additional Class A space for life science companies while helping the UK reach its potential of becoming a 'scientific superpower.'

"BioMed remains committed to investing in the UK by providing the mission-critical space that is needed to bring life-saving products and therapies to market and ensure the UK's future success as a global leader in drug development," said Tim Schoen, BioMed Realty CEO. "Having engaged and worked closely with local stakeholders to bring our latest development forward, we can now deliver a scheme that will help advance Cambridge as a global home for research while supporting the local economy."

The UK's life sciences sector is a crucial part of the British economy, supporting 260,000 jobs and contributing more than £85 billion to GDP each year, according to the findings of Bidwells' Life Sciences 2030 report. As the largest life sciences market in the UK, Cambridge the birthplace of stem cell research and artificial intelligence is seen as an epicentre of research and innovation and is currently home to more labs than anywhere else in the UK.

BioMed's new development, which is expected to create 2,700 highly-skilled jobs, will be one of the most sustainable in the region. It will incorporate a number of technologies to reduce energy consumption and improve water usage, resulting in significant carbon emission reductions.

The development is targeting a BREEAM Excellent score and a notable net gain in biodiversity. To meet increased tenant demand, construction could begin as early as the new year, with the first phase delivered in 2024.

BioMed entered the Cambridge, UK, market in 2012. Across the Company's two major campuses in the city, BioMed supports more than 30 life sciences companies, ranging from start-ups to established companies. The Company's sizable portfolio, concentrated in leading innovation markets in the UK and United States, allows tenants to grow their business and transition quickly and easily between properties as their company expands, even into new markets. As of September 30, 2022, BioMed has more than 19 million square feet of space under occupation and development.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high-quality life science real estate comprising 15.9 million square feet concentrated in leading innovation markets throughout the United States and United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder and Cambridge, U.K. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier development platform with 3.8 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction in these core innovation markets to meet the growing demand of the life science and technology industries. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com and follow the company on Twitter @biomedrealty.

