PageUp: PathMotion rebrands as Clinch Employee Connections

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, PathMotion made the exciting announcement that it was acquired by global HR SaaS provider PageUp . As it continues to integrate its operations with the PageUp team, PathMotion will be rebranded as Clinch Employee Connections .

The Clinch brand is PageUp's flagship recruitment marketing product and will bring together PathMotion's authentic employee-generated content platform with Clinch's signature automated recruitment marketing and no-code career site technology. Together, PathMotion and Clinch will make each other stronger as part of the new Clinch Recruitment Marketing Suite .

This 'better together' strategy was the driving force behind PageUp's acquisition of PathMotion, as the two products complement each other to provide innovative, streamlined hiring solutions for today's challenging recruitment market. While PathMotion complements the Clinch Recruitment Marketing Suite, it is also an agnostic solution that can continue to be used on its own.

Recruitment marketing is gaining traction in the HR tech industry, which makes it the perfect time for PathMotion to relaunch as Clinch and educate the market about the benefits of this innovative technology. In doing so, PathMotion looks to continue its strong trajectory of success and offer even more in-depth hiring solutions.

Recruitment marketing software will be a key differentiator for companies looking to hire top talent in a fluctuating market. It plays a pivotal role in attracting and engaging top talent with an authentic, personalised, high-touch experience.

As part of the new Clinch Recruitment Marketing Suite, PathMotion will offer customers a strategic and technological lever to improve their recruiting success.

David Rivel, PathMotion co-founder & now Head of Clinch Europe says, "This is the perfect opportunity for PathMotion to expand its reach in the market under the new Clinch brand. By combining our candidate-to-employee discussion platform together with Clinch's world-class automated recruitment marketing and no-code career site tech, we can offer powerful solutions to today's hiring challenges. "

