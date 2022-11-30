IEA-PVPS says that China added around 58 GW of new PV capacity in the first 10 months of the year, bringing cumulative installations to 364.44 GW. It says up to 100 GW of new capacity could be deployed by the end of this year.China's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 364.44 GW at the end of October, according to a new update by the National Energy Administration (NEA). In a recent report on PV in China, IEA-PVPS said that the country had a total installed capacity of 305.99 GW at the end of 2021. That means that China deployed around 58 GW of PV in the first 10 months of 2022. The NEA estimates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...