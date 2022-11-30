DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.4797

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2610983

CODE: EPRA LN

ISIN: LU1437018838

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 204952 EQS News ID: 1501237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)