DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (WRDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 90.6904
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6280383
CODE: WRDU LN
ISIN: LU1437016972
