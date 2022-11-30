SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announces the launch of the newest version of its TLM Cash and Liquidity Management solution, v 3.1. Created by the same team that won this year's Red Dot Award for design excellence of a finance application this newest version offers the most advanced, no-code, flexible solution on the market.

TLM Cash and Liquidity Management users now have unparalleled control with the ability to augment data and define dashboards without the reliance on technical assistance. This user-focused design allows for one-click business functions directly from the dashboard, such as creating sweeps and managing fails and matches, as-well-as drilling down to individual cashflows views can be saved in favourites instead of relying on fixed dashboards. This approach not only saves time but also the effort of defining dashboards and onboarding, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership.

TLM Cash and Liquidity Management v 3.1 provides the ability to analyse data in the markets, making it easier for users to understand their current liquidity position in an instant.

Nadeem Shamim Head of Cash and Liquidity Management, SmartStream, states: "This version is the outcome of many meetings we had with customers during which we asked what they would optimally want to from a solution. Though it took the design team an extensive amount of time and dedication, I believe we've developed a solution that combines usability and precision which has never been offered before".

About SmartStream

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

By helping its customers through their transformative digital strategies, SmartStream provides a range of solutions for the transaction lifecycle with AI and machine learning technologies embedded which can be deployed in the cloud or as managed services.

As a result, more than 2,000 clients including the world's top 100 banks, rely on SmartStream Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions to deliver greater efficiency to their operations.

www.smartstream-stp.com

