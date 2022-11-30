Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) holds 'Seoul Soul Night in London', an event that acquaints the London media with the allure of Seoul

A media promotion, promoting tourism in Seoul was successfully held on November 29 in YORI, a Korean restaurant in London .

was successfully held on in YORI, a Korean restaurant in . 'Tasty Soul Seoul' Theme. Various programs incl. dinner party thrown to give a taste of Korean cuisine, K-Pop performance and pop quiz about travelling in Seoul nabbed attention

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A media event promoting tourism in Korea was held in a Korean restaurant in London on the 29th of November (London, local time). STO invited 20 media outlets that cover traveling and lifestyle, and influencers to Korean restaurant YORI (Clapham branch) in London and held an introductory session on tourism in Seoul and other miscellaneous events accompanied by a Korean style dinner.





The gourmet-dining in Seoul themed event began by welcoming participants to the restaurant that portrayed a night scene in Seoul with a traditional alcoholic welcome drink. A special dining menu comprised of popular Korean cuisine including Bossam(boiled pork), Dakgangjeong(Sweet and Sour Chicken) and Bibimbap(mixed rice dish) captivated the reporters and the participants vicariously experienced dining in Seoul by cooking meat on a grill by themselves. The meal drew praise by participants as it came with common Korean expressions used in a typical restaurant in Seoul and an introduction to what's presented in the menu.

The ensuing presentation on travelling in Seoul captivated the participants by familiarizing them to various gourmet dining destinations in Seoul including traditional markets in Seoul that are choke-full of delicious eateries and picnicking by the Hangang River. The "Seoul Soul Night in London" event concluded with a variety of programs that revealed the charm of Seoul including a Soju cocktail performance and a K-Pop cover performance.

An official from the foundation said "we've decided to proceed with the promotion as there's been a recent surge in searches for plane tickets from London to Seoul and interest in K-Culture by locals in the UK is at its highest ever. It is our hope that this event becomes a trigger that spreads information and interest regarding tourism in Seoul by inscribing the key words 'Trip to Seoul' into the minds of local media outlets and influencers".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958533/Photo__A_media_event_by_Seoul_Tourism_Organization_promoting_tourism_in_Korea_was_held_in_a_Korean_r.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seoul-tourism-organization-sto-holds-seoul-soul-night-in-london-an-event-that-acquaints-the-london-media-with-the-allure-of-seoul-301689866.html