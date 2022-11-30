Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
WKN: A2JE9Q ISIN: SE0010832204 Ticker-Symbol: 6N5 
Frankfurt
30.11.22
08:03 Uhr
13,485 Euro
-0,235
-1,71 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 10:41
45 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB on STO Corporate Bonds (494/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Cibus Nordic
Real Estate AB with effect from 2022-12-01. Last day of trading is set to
2025-11-19. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105209
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
