Bill Gates-backed Rondo Energy has released the "brick toaster" heat battery, which stores renewable energy and dispatches heat and electricity for steel, cement, and chemical production.From pv magazine USA California's Rondo Energy has released two versions of its Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), an energy storage system that dispatches heat and electricity for industrial applications. It is made of readily available materials such as bricks and iron. The Bill Gates-backed company developed the battery as a way to decarbonize the industrial sector, which faces a range of challenges, including the ...

