30.11.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (14/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Trelleborg AB
(the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and
therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, when media on December
23, 2021 published information on a possible business sale that constituted
inside information and whose confidentiality was thus no longer ensured,
breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") by not disclosing
the information through a so-called leakage press release. The Company
consequently also breached item 3.1.1 of the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company, when Nasdaq
Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") contacted the Company by reason of said media
information, did not in due time clarify whether this information constituted
inside information. The Company thereby breached item 1.3.1 of the Rulebook and
the obligation to provide the Exchange with the information it needs in its
surveillance. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and
orders the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, oriss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105219
