Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873098 ISIN: SE0000114837 Ticker-Symbol: TLLB 
Stuttgart
30.11.22
10:45 Uhr
23,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,13024,09012:31
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 11:05
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Trelleborg AB

Stockholm, November 30, 2022- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm
has found that Trelleborg AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq
Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of
four annual fees, corresponding to an amount of approximately SEK 9,600,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, when media on December
23, 2021 published information on a possible business sale that constituted
inside information and whose confidentiality was thus no longer ensured,
breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") by not disclosing
the information through a so-called leakage press release. The Company
consequently also breached item 3.1.1 of the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company, when Nasdaq
Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") contacted the Company by reason of said media
information, did not in due time clarify whether this information constituted
inside information. The Company thereby breached item 1.3.1 of the Rulebook and
the obligation to provide the Exchange with the information it needs in its
surveillance. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and
orders the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel,
Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius,
Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public
Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant
Svante Forsberg. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
TRELLEBORG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.