Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Trelleborg AB

Stockholm, November 30, 2022- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Trelleborg AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees, corresponding to an amount of approximately SEK 9,600,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, when media on December 23, 2021 published information on a possible business sale that constituted inside information and whose confidentiality was thus no longer ensured, breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") by not disclosing the information through a so-called leakage press release. The Company consequently also breached item 3.1.1 of the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company, when Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") contacted the Company by reason of said media information, did not in due time clarify whether this information constituted inside information. The Company thereby breached item 1.3.1 of the Rulebook and the obligation to provide the Exchange with the information it needs in its surveillance. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and orders the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 About the Disciplinary Committee The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market. Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com