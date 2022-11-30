Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Bankinvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 1 December 2022. ISIN DK0061279163 ------------------------------------------------------ Name BankInvest BIX USA Akt ESG Universal A ------------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 272843 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name BAIBUU ------------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66