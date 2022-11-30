Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, Canada on November 29, 2022.

At the meeting, shareholders elected six directors, being Jeff Swinoga, Douglas Cater, Siri C. Genik, Christopher Huggins, Rod Husband and Larry Short. Shareholders also appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee, its Compensation Committee, its Environmental, Social and Governance Committee, its Investment Committee and its Technical Committee and also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

President & Chief Executive Officer: Jeff Swinoga Chief Financial Officer: Fiona Fitzmaurice (effective December 1, 2022) Vice President, Exploration: Ken Tylee Vice President, Investor Relations: Shanda Kilborn Corporate Secretary: Jacqueline Collins

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is actively exploring its gold projects in the Exploits Subzone, covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The Company's Exploration 2.0 methodology is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success at the Keats and Lotto Zones in the Appleton zone. Exploits is leveraging its local team and geologic understanding to become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

