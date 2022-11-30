Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
WKN: 858600 ISIN: US2545431015 Ticker-Symbol: DDQ 
Tradegate
29.11.22
08:24 Uhr
85,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
30.11.2022 | 13:04
81 Leser
Atezr Announces the Launch of Atezr V35 PLUS: the Most Powerful 160W Laser Engraver & Cutter with SIX 6W Laser Diodes

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas season, Atezr, the innovation-driven global tech brand, announces the launch of the Atezr V35 Plus laser engraving and cutting machine, a powerful SIX-beam diode laser engraver with 35W laser module output power today. The engraving and cutting area of the Atezr V35 Plus can reach up to 430 × 430 mm, more than a hundred different kinds of materials can be cut, the operating speed is upgraded to 24800 mm/min, and it makes people's artwork come to life at a resolution of up to 423 DPI.

Atezr V35 Plus Laser Engraving and Cutting Machine

Laser engraving machines are used to engrave text, logos, and images onto the surface of various materials and objects (such as wood, bottles, business cards, furniture, and leather) or to cut DIY toys and decorations. The Atezr V35 Plus features higher repetition positioning accuracy, motion stability, processing speed, and a longer service life thanks to the brand-new optical axis transmission structure and easy-to-operate focus lever. The high-precision laser spot is improved to 0.06 × 0.1 mm, achieving a resolution of 423 DPI and assisting artists and engraving aficionados in producing lifelike works or batch art processing.

The newly upgraded Atezr V35 Plus adopts spot compression technology and has six 6W diodes which compress the laser spot to 0.06 × 0.1 mm. The Atezr V35 Plus high-density laser's cutting speed is 50% faster than that of regular 20W laser engraving equipment, and it can readily cut black acrylic that is 12 mm thick, as well as 0.1 mm-thick metal at once. Also, it can cut through 22 mm of paulownia wood at once, leaving clean, fine-cut edges with less residual scorch.

The Atezr V35 Plus uses a new visible laser protective glass that can filter 97% of UV rays. Equipped with an air assist set on the Atezr V35 Plus, large and stable air blows away smoke and debris generated during the laser engraving machine working. There are two sets of the Atezr V35 Plus components: one with rotary roller to meet the needs of engraving cylinders, and the other with extension kit achieves 430mm*850mm larger working area.

The Atezr V35 Plus's 32-bit motherboard allows for faster and more reliable engraving, and it has Wi-Fi connectivity for quicker transmission rates. Both offline engraving and app functionality are supported.

https://atezr.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958744/Atezr_V35_Plus_Laser_Engraving_and_Cutting_Machine.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atezr-announces-the-launch-of-atezr-v35-plus-the-most-powerful-160w-laser-engraver--cutter-with-six-6w-laser-diodes-301690125.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
