Cortadera Porphyry Footprint Continues to Expand · Hot Chili has succeeded in securing several new prospective mining rights, adjacent to mining rights in the recently announced transaction with Antofagasta Minerals S.A. (AMSA) · The new mining rights cover the western extension of Hot Chili's Cortadera copper-gold discovery, the centrepiece of the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile · The new mining rights were secured 100% and at low cost through a government-run public auction, recently held for the Huasco region of Chile · Prospective strike length of the existing Cortadera discovery has more than doubled from 2.3km to 5.2km with the addition of these new mining rights and those secured through the AMSA Option agreement · Four large porphyry targets secured with the potential to materially increase the scale of Costa Fuego · First-pass drilling to start as soon as possible, testing for a larger porphyry cluster at Cortadera ** Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for Cortadera - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t) Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announcefurther consolidation of the Cortadera copper-gold discovery in Chile. The Company has succeeded in securing several new prospective mining rights at a recently held, government-run, public auction for the Huasco region of Chile. The new mining rights are located alongside mining rights of the recently announced (25th November 2022) transaction with Antofagasta Minerals S.A. (AMSA). Together, these new landholdings consolidate the western extension of Cortadera and allow Hot Chili to test a potentially much larger copper porphyry cluster. Hot Chili has now secured four new large porphyry targets adjacent to the existing Cortadera resource (Cuerpo 1, 2 and 3), and added significant prospective strike length across two mineralised trends: · Las Canas trend (+1.8km, N-S) - Three large porphyry targets including the Cuerpo 4 porphyry target (700m in strike length by 300m in width and drill confirmed, see announcement dated 25th November 2022 for details of AMSA transaction) · Cortadera trend (+1.1km, NW-SE) - One large porphyry target located directly along-strike from Cortadera on the Serrano fault, an important mineralising fault corridor connecting the Cortadera and Productora copper-gold deposits The new landholding successfully acquired at auction contains the Cortadera trend extension and comprises seven mining rights covering 757 hectares. Three mining rights (Falla Maipo 2, 3, 4) were acquired for US$110,000 and the remaining four mining rights (CF 6, 7, 8, 9) were successfully awarded following forfeiture of overlapping third party mining rights. Figures on the following pages outline the location of the new mining rights in relation to Cortadera. Drilling across the western extension to Cortadera is planned to commence as soon as possible. This recent strategic consolidation of the Cortadera porphyry deposit area has the potential to deliver another significant leg of resource growth to the Costa Fuego copper hub. Further updates and announcements are expected in the lead-up to drill commencement. * Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the JORC Code, CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred. Total Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. ** Note: Silver (Ag) is only present within the Cortadera Mineral Resource estimate Competent Person's Statement- Exploration Results Exploration information in this Announcement is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. Competent Person's Statement- Costa Fuego Mineral Resources The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Technical Report", dated December 13, 2021, which is available for review under Hot Chili's profile at www.sedar.com. Reporting of Copper Equivalent Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is: Cortadera and San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t) Productora - Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported) CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) Costa Fuego - Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t) About Hot Chili Hot Chili Limited is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location - low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity. The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 725Mt grading 0.47% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 2.8 Mt Cu, 2.6 Moz Au, 10.4 Moz Ag, and 67 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 202 Mt grading 0.36% CuEq containing 0.6Mt Cu, 0.4 Moz Au, 2.0 Moz Ag and 13 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. (Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) and Technical Report NI 43-101 titled "Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated 13 May 2022). The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets. 