Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 13:05
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: RELAIS GROUP PLC ON 1 DECEMBER 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 NOVEMBER 2022  SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: RELAIS GROUP PLC ON 1 DECEMBER
2022 



The shares of Relais Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq
Helsinki on December 1, 2022. The shares of Relais Group Plc will be traded for
the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on November 30, 2022. 



Basic information on Relais Group Plc as of December 1, 2022:

Trading code: RELAIS

Issuer code: RELAIS

ISIN-code: FI4000391487

LEI code: 743700X9S8FVYRI20J88

Orderbook id: 181961

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 18 132 308

Listing date on the Official List: 1 December 2022



Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary

ICB Supersector: 4010 Automobiles and Parts

Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap

Managing director: Arni Ekholm

Address: Mannerheimintie 105

       FI-00280 Helsinki

       FINLAND

Phone: +358 10 5085 800

Internet: https://relais.fi/en/investors/



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.