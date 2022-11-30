Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: RELAIS GROUP PLC ON 1 DECEMBER 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 NOVEMBER 2022 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: RELAIS GROUP PLC ON 1 DECEMBER 2022 The shares of Relais Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on December 1, 2022. The shares of Relais Group Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on November 30, 2022. Basic information on Relais Group Plc as of December 1, 2022: Trading code: RELAIS Issuer code: RELAIS ISIN-code: FI4000391487 LEI code: 743700X9S8FVYRI20J88 Orderbook id: 181961 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 18 132 308 Listing date on the Official List: 1 December 2022 Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary ICB Supersector: 4010 Automobiles and Parts Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Arni Ekholm Address: Mannerheimintie 105 FI-00280 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 10 5085 800 Internet: https://relais.fi/en/investors/ Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260