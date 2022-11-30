Boardwalktech Software Corp.: Boardwalktech to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / (TSXV:BWLK)(OTCQB:BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech"), the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, today announced that it will be attending the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on December 6-8, 2022, with President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Duncan giving a presentation on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00PM EST, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 1:00PM Eastern Time (10:00AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47213

Boardwalktech management will be available for 1x1 investor meetings on December 7th and 8th. Interested investors who wish to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase VIRTUAL 2022 or schedule a 1x1 meeting with Boardwalktech, should make sure to register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

For those who cannot make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

