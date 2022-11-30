Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSX-V:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") reports that following the disposition of its sole mineral project, announced on November 14, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has determined that the Company does not currently meet the continued listing requirements for a Tier 2 listed company, and therefore the Company is on notice ending March 1, 2023 (the "Notice Period") from the Exchange that its listing may be transferred to NEX if the Company does not meet Tier 2 continued listing requirements prior to the expiry of the Notice Period.

The Company is engaged in discussions and evaluating a number of potential acquisitions with a concurrent equity financing with an aim to move the Company forward.

The Exchange will allow trading of the Company's shares to resume on or about December 2, 2022 and the Company will remain a Tier 2 issuer during the Notice Period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sergey Kurzin,

Interim Managing Director

