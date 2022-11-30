LFTD Partners Inc.: Lifted Made Signs Lease to Expand Its Gummy Manufacturing

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD) (www.LFTDPartners.com) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Kenosha, Wisconsin (www.LiftedMade.com), is expanding its operations for the seventh time during the last two years, leasing an additional 4,657 square feet in Kenosha, WI, to expand its gummy manufacturing operations.

The new sixty-one month lease, which will commence on February 1, 2023, represents a 14% increase, up to a total of 37,627 square feet, in the aggregate office, production and fulfillment space being used by the hemp-derived cannabinoid and psychedelics products company. Under the terms of the lease, Lifted Made will not pay any base square foot charge during February 2023. During the next twelve months, Lifted Made will pay a base square foot charge of $0.73 per square foot per annum, with a 4% increase in rent each twelve months thereafter during the term. Lifted Made will also be responsible for paying its proportionate share of real estate taxes and other operating costs.

Nicholas S. Warrender, LIFD's Vice Chairman and COO, and the CEO of Lifted Made, said, "Earlier this year, we began manufacturing some of our gummies in-house to reduce unit costs, and to have more control of our supply chain. We have leased additional space to continue to scale this portion of our business as well as implement more automation. For the first time, we will have the capacity to begin manufacturing gummies for outside customers, as well as to consider diversifying our gummy products outside hemp-derived cannabinoids into other wellness products."

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly-traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB ticker symbol LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.LiftedMade.com), which manufactures and sells psychedelic products under its Silly Shruum brand, and hemp-derived cannabinoid products under its Urb Finest Flowers brand. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com) all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and www.LiftedMade.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans and expectations of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Made. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to these companies' actual operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans or results of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made

Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO

Phone: (224) 577-8148

Email: CEO@LiftedMade.com

Website: www.LiftedMade.com

LFTD Partners Inc.

Attn: William C. "Jake" Jacobs, President and CFO

Phone: (847) 400-7660

Email: JakeJacobs@LFTDPartners.com

Website: www.LFTDPartners.com

SOURCE: LFTD Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729410/Lifted-Made-Signs-Lease-to-Expand-Its-Gummy-Manufacturing