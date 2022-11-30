Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that it recently commenced a fall work program (the "Work Program") on its expanded Martin Kenty Project ("MKP") adjacent to First Mining's Cameron Lake project near Kenora, Ontario. The Work Program is designed to identify priority exploration targets within the newly acquired ground (see press release dated October 19, 2022) in the highly prospective Cameron Lake gold belt.

Work Program Highlights (see Figure 1):

Prospecting at the North Star and Wicks showings

Reconnaissance work on newly acquired ground east of Tweedsmuir

Prospecting and ground sampling program on the Middle Ground showing

Reconnaissance work on original MKP ground in the Brooks Lake Area

Results of the Work Program will be combined with the results of the 2021 exploration program to develop priority targets for a comprehensive Phase Two exploration program planned for H1 2023.

During the summer of 2021, Big Gold completed VTEM (electromagnetic) and Total Magnetic Intensity surveys covering 365 line-km, which identified several areas for further exploration and produced models that show that MKP hosts key attributes consistent with a gold-enriched system that is deep-seated and extensive. Gold mineralization from historical work appears to have attributes similar to the deposits in the Hemlo gold camp.* Gold mineralization at the historic gold occurrences on the MKP has been shown to be intimately associated with felsic intrusions and strongly sheared and altered sericitic pyritic schists that include green mica and tourmaline.

Big Gold also completed a surface sampling program in 2021 on the Hay Island showing (see Figure 1), which returned strong gold grades with traces of silver and base metals (see Table 1).





Table 1: 2021 Sampling Program Results

* All technical information in this document is historical in nature, and while the Company and the QP consider the information to be generally correct and relevant to the project, it should not be relied upon.

"As soon as we acquired the additional property in the area, we were able to get boots on the ground. We are focusing our efforts on areas of known historical work and also working to identify new areas of alteration and gold mineralization before winter. This early-stage work will provide us with new information that we can then use to plan a more comprehensive follow-up program," commented Big Gold President and CEO Scott Walters.





Figure 1: Martin Kenty Property Map

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty Property located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@biggold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

