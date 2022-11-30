Setting its sights firmly on growth, Cera snaps up top talent from technology powerhouses including Deliveroo, Amazon and Just Eat

The new executive hires will support Cera to achieve its ambitions of becoming the global leader in digital-first home healthcare

Cera, Europe's largest provider of digital-first home healthcare, announces today that it has bolstered its senior leadership team with a series of new executive hires. These additions to the leadership team will help the company realise its ambitions of becoming the global leader in revolutionising the care sector through a first-of-its-kind, technology-powered model.

Cera is in a strong position to increase its capacity to empower more patients to live longer, healthier lives at home, while meeting the unprecedented demands of the sector as the number of people over the age of 85 looks set to double in the next 25 years.

Earlier this year, Cera welcomed Adrian Blair as Chief Business Officer, Marcus Jennings as Chief Financial Officer, and Patricia De Loro as Chief Product Officer. Each executive brings a wealth of expertise to the Cera team:

Adrian was CEO of Dext, a global finance-technology company sold to Hg Capital, having previously held the role of Global COO at Just Eat

Marcus was formerly CFO of LoveCrafts, a D2C eCommerce business, having previously held the role of Group Finance Director at Just Eat

Patricia was formerly Head of Marketplace EU at Amazon, Director of Digital at Vodafone and Head of Product at eBay

This winter, the digital-first care provider is also welcoming Luigi De Curtis as VP of Growth and Charlotte Donald as Director of Operations. Both executives bring a wealth of experience to support Cera in the next phase of its growth journey.

As VP of Growth, Luigi De Curtis will drive Cera's ambitious plans to support more patients globally and help Cera to meet the sector's high demands as the ageing population experiences long-term and multimorbidity conditions that require more complex care. His experience in building and scaling the Deliveroo business in the past six years will prove invaluable to Cera's growth strategy.

Charlotte Donald joins as Director of Operations to streamline and expand Cera's robust ecosystem. Charlotte brings with her a wealth of experience working in the domiciliary care sector, working her way up the ranks from being in-branch to her most recent Regional Director role at City County Healthcare, ensuring that Cera navigates its next phase of growth while continuing to meet the demands of the social care sector.

Dr Ben Maruthappu, MBE, CEO and co-founder of Cera, comments: "We're delighted to welcome all of these executives to the Cera leadership team as we continue on our mission to become the global leader in digital-first home healthcare. Their combined wealth of knowledge and experience of successfully helping to scale Amazon, Deliveroo and Just Eat leading tech and logistics businesses that deliver in-home services and deep sector expertise will ensure that Cera continues on its growth trajectory effectively and sustainably as we look ahead to 2023 and beyond. By investing in top talent, Cera can empower patients globally to live longer, better lives at home through a digital-first approach to home healthcare, while also helping to combat the ongoing challenges around recruiting more carers to the sector."

Cera's pioneering technology reduces hospitalisation rates by 52%, predicts up to 80% of hospitalisations seven days in advance, reduces patient falls by ~17%, urinary problems by ~47%, infections by ~15% and also helps to improve medication and prescription compliance in older patients by 35%. Its technology is used by 2,000+ companies, while Cera responds to more than 5,000 'high-risk' alerts among older and vulnerable people every day, drastically reducing hospitalisations and protecting vital NHS resources.

Cera has grown 100-fold in three years, and has raised $400m in investment to date.

About Cera:

Cera is a digital-first home healthcare company delivering care, nursing, telehealth and repeat prescriptions. Cera's mission is to empower patients to live longer, better lives in the comfort of their own homes, saving the need to go to hospital. Cera has grown 100-fold in less than three years making it one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe.

Cera's team of carers and nurses have delivered 30+ million at-home care appointments, visiting over 20,000 patients a day, on behalf of 300 NHS and Local Governments equivalent in capacity to 40 NHS hospitals or 1,000 care homes. Cera's technology is also used by over 2,000 care businesses that collectively deliver over 1 million at-home appointments per week.

Cera was co-founded by entrepreneur, physician and policy expert Dr Ben Maruthappu MBE, and its Advisory Board is Chaired by Sir David Behan, the former CEO of the Care Quality Commission. Cera's technology and network have been recognised by industry awards including Deloitte Fast 50 (#6 in 2022, #8 in 2021, #26 in 2020), Sunday Times Fast Track, Home Care Awards' Most Outstanding Home Care Provider. Ben was named as a finalist in Ernst Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2021.

