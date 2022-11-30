Anzeige
30.11.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting and new last day of trading of instrument issued by Host Property AB (publ) (616/22)

On November 21, 2022, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted.

ISIN     Short Name
SE0013486057 HSPR   

The trading will be resumed on December 1, 2022. Last day of trading is set to
November 21, 2024. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105258
