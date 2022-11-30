Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting and new last day of trading of instrument issued by Host Property AB (publ) (616/22)

On November 21, 2022, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted. ISIN Short Name SE0013486057 HSPR The trading will be resumed on December 1, 2022. Last day of trading is set to November 21, 2024. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105258