York, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Dataforma, a leading provider of roofing and service management software, has announced major updates designed to simplify how roofers document and share deficiencies with building owners.

The company says the latest updates provide enhanced features for improved site tags, reporting, updated UI, custom field areas, and Client Portal upgrades.

Very important for contractors outside of the roofing industry, contractors can identify not only roof areas and deficiencies but also HVAC units and any other important items for historical reference. Contractors can now use Dataforma to show building owners the history of issues on their assets with advanced custom reports. It also includes a new user interface to make it easier for roofers to access the information they need to complete their tasks quickly.

"We are committed to helping our customers save time, money, and resources when completing projects," said Brian Cook, Senior VP, Sales at Dataforma. "These latest updates help them do just that by streamlining the job evaluating and reporting process so they can get the information they need quickly and efficiently."

Dataforma is a privately-held company based in York, Pennsylvania. The company offers a web-based software platform to help roofers automate their service management, providing an integrated solution for managing quotes, tracking jobs, scheduling inspections, and more.

For more information about Dataforma and its services, please visit www.dataforma.com.

