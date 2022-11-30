SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Group Limited ("Genius Group" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GNS), a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, today announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2022

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 revenue growth to $14.42 million, 60.68% growth over nine months ended September 2021 and revenue of $24.67 million on a pro forma basis for the nine months ended September 40, 2022

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 gross margin of 33.96%, compared to 32.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and gross margin of 47.33% on a pro forma basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 net loss of ($6.09) million and net loss on a pro forma basis of ($5.26) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 EBITDA net loss of ($3.89) million compared to EBITDA net loss of ($1.59) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and EBITDA net loss on a pro forma basis of ($2.99) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Cash and equivalent as of September 30, 2022, of $8.97 million compared to $1.78 million as of December 31, 2021

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, commented: "Genius Group continues to deliver strong growth in number of students, paying students and partners, which allows the company to grow at a higher rate than the industry. This is a testament of our strong and loyal community which grows mainly through word of mouth."

Operational Highlights

The number of students grew to 3.01 million, which represents a 17% growth on an annualized basis. On a pro forma basis, Genius Group had a group user base of 4.35 million (students and users) at the end of September 2022.

The number of paying students grew to 41,282 at the end of September 2022, a 14% annualized growth rate. On a pro forma basis, the company had 167,915 paying students and users.

The number of partners grew to 10,751 at the end of September 2022, a 7% annualized growth rate. On a pro forma basis, partners grew to 12,521.

Other Recent Highlights

Appointment of Dr. Tracy Lynn as President of the University of Antelope Valley

Appointment of Saranjit Sagar as Chief Executive Officer of GeniusU

On July 7, 2022, completed the acquisition of the U.S.-based University of Antelope Valley, a fully accredited university in California

On August 24, 2022, sold a senior secured convertible note with a principal amount of $18.13m for a purchase price of $17.00 million

On October 4, 2022, completed the acquisition of U.S.-based Revealed Films Inc., a media production company that specializes in multi-part documentaries

Contracted the two law firms Christian Levine Law Group and Warshaw Burstein, LLP to investigate the recent trading history of Genius Group and possible market manipulation

Financial Guidance

We are maintaining our 2022 pro forma revenue guidance and revising our adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Pro forma annual revenue of $35.0m-$38.0m

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA loss of $4m - $5m

Weighted average share count of 22,580,739

Number of students (and users) 4.4m-4.6m

Key Business Metrics

We monitor the key business metrics and Non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business and growth trends, set growth targets and budgets, and measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts. These key business metrics and Non-IFRS financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, are not a substitute for IFRS financial measures, and may differ from similarly titled metrics or measures presented by other companies. See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Key Business Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for detailed descriptions of the measures and metrics.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue /expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In US Dollars) As of

September

30, As of

December

31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,972,559 $ 1,784,938 Restricted Cash 11,333,283 - Accounts receivable, net 7,074,898 1,018,003 Other receivables 4,018,845 66,000 Due from related parties 1,790,417 44,245 Inventories 491,604 92,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,543,792 3,490,446 Total Current Assets 36,225,398 6,496,162 Property and equipment, net 7,553,384 6,776,116 Operating lease right-of-use asset 8,012,578 1,077,241 Investments at fair value 247,599 29,069 Goodwill 22,206,302 1,320,100 Intangible assets, net 8,954,207 1,394,969 Other non-current assets - 501,750 Total Assets 83,199,468 17,595,407 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 1,678,078 1,078,381 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,925,349 2,064,302 Deferred revenue 5,942,897 2,561,912 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 643,866 436,271 Income tax payable 261,217 - Loans payable - current portion 65,964 65,415 Loans payable - related parties - current portion 504,988 425,551 Convertible debt obligations, current portion 4,193,078 507,765 Total Current Liabilities 16,215,437 7,139,597 Due to related parties 1,593 - Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion 7,610,252 894,589 Loans payable - non-current portion 1,052,254 85,858 Convertible debt obligations, non-current portion - 766,245 Deferred tax liability 2,203,632 723,122 Convertible note 3,288,771 - Total Liabilities 30,371,939 9,609,411 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Contributed capital 102,429,144 50,924,276 Subscriptions receivable (1,954,415 ) (1,900,857 ) Reserves (35,999,824 ) (31,888,638 ) Accumulated deficit (18,502,842 ) (13,493,684 ) Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Genius Group Ltd 45,972,063 3,641,097 Non-controlling interest 6,855,466 4,344,899 Total Stockholders' Equity 52,827,529 7,985,996 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 83,199,468 17,595,407

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In US Dollars) Nine Months

Ended September

30, September

30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 14,415,681 $ 8,971,423 Cost of revenue (9,519,540 ) (6,015,497 ) Gross profit 4,896,141 2,955,926 Operating (Expenses) Income General and administrative (10,668,488 ) (5,036,086 ) Depreciation and amortization (178,478 ) (316,721 ) Other operating income 140,082 28,921 Loss from foreign currency transactions 104,577 36,117 Total operating expenses (10,602,307 ) (5,287,769 ) Loss from Operations (5,706,166 ) (2,331,843 ) (Expense) Income Interest expense, net (83,196 ) (125,518 ) Impairment loss (480,272 ) — Other income 121,034 107,228 Total Other Expense (442,434 ) (18,290 ) Loss Before Income Tax (6,148,600 ) (2,350,133 ) Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 59,616 37,713 Net Loss (6,088,984 ) (2,312,420 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation (42,423 ) (15,066 ) Total Comprehensive Loss (6,131,407 ) (2,327,486 ) Total Comprehensive Loss is attributable to: Owners of Genius Group Ltd (5,880,980 ) (2,232,424 ) Non-controlling interest (250,427 ) (95,062 ) Total Comprehensive Loss (6,131,407 ) (2,327,486 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 19,966,999 16,155,180 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (0.30 ) (0.14 )

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In US Dollars) For the Nine

Months

Ended September

30,

2022 For the

Year

Ended

December

31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (6,088,984 ) $ (4,489,198 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 261,550 293,837 Depreciation and amortization 1,452,431 1,574,913 Deferred tax liability — 105,650 Amortization of debt discount — 140,837 Provision for doubtful debts — (39,108 ) Amortization of tax liability (65,057 ) — Impairment loss 480,372 — Loss on foreign exchange transactions (104,577 ) 153,692 Interest expense on lease liabilities 3,690 131,291 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,355,320 ) (30,554 ) Other receivable — (66,000 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (817,727 ) (1,927,176 ) Inventory (399,074 ) 20,013 Accounts payable 256,835 256,562 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,444,596 ) 254,080 Deferred revenue 2,072,996 1,015,200 Deferred tax liability — (257,953 ) Other non-current liabilities — (217,291 ) Total adjustments (658,477 ) 1,407,993 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (6,747,461 ) (3,081,205 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchase of intangible assets (643,157 ) (804,314 ) Proceeds from Sale/(Purchase) of equipment 68,867 (77,797 ) Acquisition of PIN, EA and ESQ (8,788,989 ) — Deposit on investment in UAV — — Investment at fair value (218,530 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (9,581,809 ) (882,111 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Amount due to/from related party (128,941 ) (154,345 ) Proceeds from sale of future shares — 953,087 Proceeds from equity issuances, net of issuance costs 2,605,215 3,127,442 Proceeds from IPO, net 18,060,447 — Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs 4,155,495 — Issuance from convertible debt (147,582 ) — Operating lease liability payments (678,039 ) (758,522 ) Proceeds/ (Repayments) of loans payable (425,804 ) (71,967 ) Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 23,440,791 3,095,695 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 76,100 379,408 Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash 7,187,621 (488,213 ) Cash - Beginning of year 1,784,938 2,273,151 Cash - End of period 8,972,559 1,784,938

Pro Forma Financials

Pro forma financials for Genius Group (The full Group including the Group and all the Acquisitions YTD): Unaudited pro forma financials provided for the period ended September 30, 2022, for the full Group, including all acquired companies YTD as if they were operating as one during these periods. The acquisitions included in the table below are Property Investors Network (acquired April 30, 2020), Education Angels (acquired April 30, 2022), E-Square (acquired May 31, 2022), University of Antelope Valley (acquired July 07, 2022) and Revealed Films (acquired October 04, 2022).

Genius Group

Pro forma

Nine Months

Ended

(USD 000's) Summary Income Statement September 30, 2022 Sales 24,667 Cost of goods sold (12,992) Gross profit (Loss) 11,675 Other Operating Income 245 Operating Expenses (17,495) Operating profit (Loss) (5,575) Other income 879 Other Expense (625) Net Income (Loss) Before Tax (5,321) Tax Expense 60 Net Income (Loss) After Tax (5,261) Other Comprehensive Income (43) Total Income (Loss) (5,304 ) Net income per share, basic and diluted (0.26) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 19,966,999

Genius Group

Pro forma

Nine Months

Ended

(USD 000's) Adjusted EBITDA September 30,

2022 Net Loss (5,262) Tax Expense (60) Interest Expense, net 145 Depreciation and Amortization 1,426 Goodwill Impairments 480 Stock Based Compensation 262 Bad debt Provision 21 Adjusted EBITDA (2,988)

Genius Group

Pro forma

Nine Months

Ended

(USD 000's) September 30,

2022 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total current assets 33,962 Total non-current assets 57,983 Total Assets 91,945 Total current liabilities 17,382 Total non-current liabilities 14,317 Total Liabilities 31,699 Total Shareholders' Equity 60,246 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 91,945

