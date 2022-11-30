Margex Now Lets Users Buy Crypto With VISA, MasterCard, Apple Pay & More

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a digital asset trading and investment platform that provides a comprehensive suite of innovative trading and staking solutions worldwide, has announced that users can now buy crypto using a wide range of payment methods.





Buy Crypto With A Bank Card And Other Payment Methods With Margex

Buying cryptocurrencies has never been easier with the new crypto purchasing feature now live on the Margex margin trading platform . In only a few clicks, crypto investors and traders can buy Bitcoin , Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, USD Coin, Tether, Chainlink, and other popular cryptocurrencies using more than 150 different payment methods.

Popular payment methods include VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, SEPA transfers, and many more. Debit and credit cards are also accepted. Buying cryptocurrencies takes only three simple steps to complete the purchase before digital assets are instantly deposited to a secure Margex cryptocurrency wallet.

Make Your First Purchase With Margex And Get A $100 Trading Bonus

To celebrate the launch of the all-new Margex buy crypto feature, users who make their first purchase will get a $100 trading bonus added to their wallet. Go to the "Wallet" page, select any available crypto, and deposit at least $100 in the selected cryptocurrency. The bonus will be automatically credited to your account. Margex bonuses save user balance and increase trading opportunities. It means that you can trade without paying any fees.

After buying crypto with a debit, credit card, or other popular payment method, Margex users can access various innovative investment and trading tools. Margex offers crypto staking with some of the highest, honest APYs around. Exclusively at Margex, traders can use their staking balance as collateral to margin trade cryptocurrencies using leverage.

About Margex

Margex, the first boutique exchange in crypto, was established in 2019 to develop a world-class trading platform offering the most robust trading solutions, with up to 100x leverage on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, Litecoin, and other popular digital assets. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

For more information on Margex, please visit margex.com .

