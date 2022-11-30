NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Fixed Income Clearing Fee- and Model Changes per January 1st 2023

Fixed Income Clearing Fee- and Model Changes per January 1st 2023 Fee changes - Nasdaq Fixed Income On January 1st, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Clearing will make changes related to clearing fees and rebate models for fixed income derivatives instruments. The changes are applicable to all account capacities. The following changes will be introduced: -- Adjustments to more uniform fee levels for similar instruments -- Applicable to Swedish Government Bond Futures, Swedish Mortgage Bond Futures, RIBA Futures, Forward Rate Agreements (FRA) in SEK and related options -- Removal of current rebate models for all fixed income derivatives -- Introduction of a fee holiday on generic rates instruments* in DKK, EUR and NOK until and including 31 December 2024 * Forward Rate Agreements (FRA), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), Overnight Index Swaps (OIS) The new Fixed Income Derivatives Fee List, including all changes, is attached to this notice. Please do not hesitate to contact Nasdaq Fixed Income for any further questions. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105206