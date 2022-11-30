Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 14:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Fixed Income Clearing Fee- and Model Changes per January 1st 2023

Fixed Income Clearing Fee- and Model Changes per January 1st 2023



Fee changes - Nasdaq Fixed Income

On January 1st, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Clearing will make changes
related to clearing fees and rebate models for fixed income derivatives
instruments. The changes are applicable to all account capacities. 



The following changes will be introduced:

 -- Adjustments to more uniform fee levels for similar instruments
   -- Applicable to Swedish Government Bond Futures, Swedish Mortgage Bond
    Futures, RIBA Futures, Forward Rate Agreements (FRA) in SEK and related
    options

 -- Removal of current rebate models for all fixed income derivatives
 -- Introduction of a fee holiday on generic rates instruments* in DKK, EUR and
   NOK until and including 31 December 2024



* Forward Rate Agreements (FRA), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), Overnight Index
Swaps (OIS) 





The new Fixed Income Derivatives Fee List, including all changes, is attached
to this notice. 



Please do not hesitate to contact Nasdaq Fixed Income for any further questions.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105206
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.