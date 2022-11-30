B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: B.O.S. Reports Third Quarter of the Year 2022 Financial Results

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the third quarter of the year 2022.
Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 grew by 13% to $9 million from $8 million in the comparable quarter last year.
Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2022 improved to 22.1%, compared to 19.6% in the comparable quarter last year.
Operating profit for the third quarter amounted to $235,000 compared to an operating profit of $96,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
EBITDA for the third quarter amounted to $352,000 compared to $178,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
Net income for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $274,000 or $0.05 per basic share compared to $87,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the comparable quarter last year.
Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "We concluded the first nine months of 2022 with $30 million of revenues, EBITDA of $1.6 million and net income of $745,000. Financial expenses during that period included a cost of $342,000 that was attributed to foreign exchange differences between the Israeli NIS and the US dollar.
These results are in line with our financial targets for the year 2022, which are revenues of over $39 million (compared to $33.6 million in the year 2021) and net income in excess of $1 million (compared to a net income of $451,000 in the year 2021.)"
Ziv Dekel, BOS's Chairman stated: "During the first nine months of 2022, the Company continued the execution of its turnaround process, which has led to encouraging financial results. Led by Eyal, BOS' management is focused on growth initiatives, and is working diligently towards realizing its potential."
About BOS
BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:
- Services - The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
- Integration - the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
- Development - the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line) and of Dagesh Inventory Counting and Maintenance Ltd., inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
Three months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
30,183
$
24,555
$
9,045
$
7,998
Cost of revenues
23,713
19,697
7,046
6,423
Gross profit
6,470
4,858
1,999
1,575
Operating costs and expenses:
Research and development
128
154
40
40
Sales and marketing
3,599
2,902
1,215
973
General and administrative
1,508
1,343
509
466
Total operating costs and expenses
5,235
4,399
1,764
1,479
Operating income
1,235
459
235
96
Financial expenses, net
(532
)
(107
)
(3
)
(9
)
Other income, net
42
-
42
-
Income before taxes on income
745
352
274
87
Taxes on income
-
(1
)
-
-
Net income
$
745
$
351
$
274
$
87
Basic and diluted net income per share
$
0.14
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.02
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share
5,498
5,201
5,702
5,223
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share
5,542
5,421
5,729
5,613
Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2022 and 2021
5,702
5,237
5,702
5,237
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,213
$
1,875
Restricted bank deposits
129
242
Trade receivables
10,405
9,209
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,177
977
Inventories
6,340
5,567
Total current assets
19,264
17,870
LONG-TERM ASSETS
257
150
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
3,037
1,097
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
1,172
944
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
517
20
GOODWILL
4,895
4,676
Total assets
$
29,142
$
24,757
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short term loans
$
360
$
-
Current maturities of long-term loans
577
740
Operating lease liabilities, current
361
538
Trade payables
6,888
5,200
Employees and payroll accruals
872
996
Deferred revenues
471
917
Advances net of inventory in process
215
249
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
402
112
Total current liabilities
10,146
8,752
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
1,430
681
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
822
565
Long-term deferred revenues
415
132
Accrued severance pay
245
280
Total long-term liabilities
2,912
1,658
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
16,084
14,347
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
29,142
$
|
24,757
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating income
$
1,235
$
459
$
235
$
96
Add:
Amortization of intangible assets
76
15
31
5
Stock-based compensation
75
44
25
13
Depreciation
179
175
61
64
EBITDA
$
1,565
$
693
$
352
$
178
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
RFID
Supply Chain Solutions
Intelligent
Intercompany
Consolidated
Nine months ended
Revenues
$
11,046
$
18,442
695
$
30,183
Gross profit (loss)
2,591
3,881
(2
)
-
6,470
Allocated operating expenses
1,889
2,436
347
-
4,672
Unallocated operating expenses*
-
-
563
Income (loss) from operations
$
702
$
1,445
$
(349
)
-
1,235
Financial expenses and tax on income and other income, net
(490
)
Net income
$
745
RFID
Supply Chain Solutions
Intelligent Robotics
Intercompany
Consolidated
Nine months ended
Revenues
$
9,193
$
14,168
1,340
$
(146
)
$
24,555
Gross profit (loss)
2,212
2,683
(37
)
-
4,858
Allocated operating expenses
1,641
1,788
452
-
3,881
Unallocated operating expenses*
-
-
-
518
Income (loss) from operations
$
571
$
895
$
(489
)
-
459
Financial expenses and tax on income
(108
)
Net income
$
351
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
RFID
Supply Chain Solutions
Intelligent
Intercompany
Consolidated
Three months ended
Revenues
$
3,352
$
5,570
$
123
$
9,045
Gross profit
676
1,306
17
-
1,999
Allocated operating expenses
636
851
76
-
1,563
Unallocated operating expenses*
201
Income (loss) from operations
$
40
$
455
$
(59
)
-
235
Financial income and tax on income and other income, net
39
Net income
$
274
RFID
Supply Chain Solutions
Intelligent Robotics
Intercompany
Consolidated
Three months ended
Revenues
$
2,871
$
4,919
$
304
$
(96
)
$
7,998
Gross profit (loss)
660
984
(69
)
-
1,575
Allocated operating expenses
529
640
116
-
1,285
Unallocated operating expenses*
194
Income (loss) from operations
$
131
$
344
$
(185
)
-
96
Financial expenses and tax on income
(9
)
Net income
$
87
* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers,public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.