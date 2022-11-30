GXC Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award for 5G Private Networks

Private Cellular Solutions Provider is Recognized for 5G Innovations that Deliver Value to Enterprise Customers

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / GXC (www.gxc.io), formerly known as GenXComm, a leading network-as-a-service communications company, announced it has been awarded the prestigious 2022 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award in 5G private networks from the global consulting and research firm Frost & Sullivan. In its award evaluation, Frost & Sullivan determined that GXC "stands out from its competitors based on its commitment to innovation, creativity, and ability to launch new end-to-end solutions with far-reaching impact and application."

Frost & Sullivan is one of the world's largest technology-focused market research firms, covering all aspects of B2B- and consumer-focused products and services. Its Enabling Technology Leadership Award is presented to companies that successfully apply technology in innovative ways to improve existing products and services and elevate customer experiences. Frost & Sullivan evaluates technology providers across several categories to select recipients, including commitment to innovation, creativity, commercialization success, application diversity, price/performance value, customer support experience, and brand equity.

In her assessment of GXC, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, Elizabeth Whynott concluded that "GXC's commitment to innovation and creativity enables it to develop new technologies that meet client needs and market demands. Moreover, its technology development processes allow it to stay ahead of the competition by seamlessly launching the GXC Onyx platform. Deployment of its cellular mesh architecture is quick and cost-effective."

Headquartered in Austin, GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable customers to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. GXC's solutions are ideal for enterprises that rely on IoT, edge services, and business-specific applications in challenging environments that include factories, warehouses, airports, seaports, campuses, and extraction facilities.

GXC recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which provides a comprehensive private 5G solution to businesses, enabling them to quickly deploy and manage a flexible and scalable cellular infrastructure that meets specific operational requirements. The system covers both indoor and outdoor settings, provides end-to-end security, and ensures that all data remains within the private network. The system utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

"We are extremely proud to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, which validates the significant time, energy, and financial resources our company has invested to develop private cellular technology that is relevant and impactful in the markets we serve," said Allen Proithis, GXC's chief executive officer. "What's more, the award is the direct result of the shared passion and hard work exhibited by our staff, executive team, and board of directors. Their belief in our mission, ability to execute, and innate understanding of customer needs has allowed GXC to rapidly gain traction in a highly competitive market. We have every expectation that our company will build on this achievement and continue our growth trajectory in 2023 and beyond."

To learn more about GXC and its 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: GXC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729341/GXC-Receives-Frost-Sullivans-2022-North-America-Enabling-Technology-Leadership-Award-for-5G-Private-Networks