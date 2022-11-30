The "Norway Renewable Energy Policy Handbook, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Norway Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2022 offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country.
The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.
The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites, and statutory bodies.
Scope
- The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Norway to promote renewable energy
- The report details promotional measures in Norway both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country
Key Topics Covered:
- Renewable Energy Market, Overview
- Renewable Energy Targets
- Energy Act
- National Climate Plan
- Climate Change Act
- Hydrogen Energy
- Electricity Certificate Act (Quota Obligation)
- Auctions
- Guarantees of Origin (GO)
- Energi21
- Watercourse Regulation Act
- Waterfall Rights Act
- Act on Offshore Renewable Energy Production (The Offshore Energy Act)
- Green Recovery Package
- Green Conversion Package
