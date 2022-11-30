Forza Innovations Inc.'s Subsidiary, Sustainable Origins, Announces That It Is in Talks to Build Aviation Components for Passenger Boarding Bridges

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Sustainable Origins Inc. ("Sustainable"), a subsidiary of Forza Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:FORZ) today announces that Sustainable's new metal fabrication shop is in talks to secure a contract to build aviation components for JetBridge America in 2023, the bulk of these components being bridges & pantographs which are used in airports, cruise ships and Skywalks between buildings.

Additional components that are under consideration to be built are:

Air Conditioning Units (both airport and military);

400 HZ power units (both airport and military);

Hoists;

Canopies;

Self-leveling floors;

Baggage elevators;

Operating consoles;

Drive columns;

Roller blocks; and

Other related items.

Being a $211 billion dollar market in the US alone, and seeing 16.4% growth in 2022, even having a minimum market share is a huge achievement. (https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-statistics/market-size/aircraft-engine-parts-manufacturing-united-states/)

Travis Drake, who heads up Sustainable's fabrication team, has over 24 years' experience in the aviation industry and is also a founder of JetBridge America. Travis is heading up the manufacturing of these parts under Sustainable, with JetBridge being the retail end of the synergy.

The Sustainable Fabrication shop has a target opening date of December 3, 2022. Once the shop is up and running multiple product lines are projected to start being built. Some of these products include dumpsters, roofing panels, aviation components, and commercializing Sustainable's used cooking oil tanks for retail purchase. All of these will add multiple revenue streams outside of Sustainable's initial core business of cooking oil recycling.

Alex Stone, President of Sustainable Origins, comments "We're ecstatic to have Travis on our team as he brings veteran business know-how to Sustainable. The connections he's built throughout the years are invaluable for our core businesses and through this potential contract with JetBridge America we can establish the necessary credibility to take on more projects for other prestigious companies."

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE ORIGINS

Founded in 2020 by two Canadian entrepreneurs with a dream, Sustainable Origins is focused on developing environmentally friendly business models and turning waste resources into recycled renewables. Sustainable Origin's core business of Used Cooking Oil collection recently widened its scope to include a Metal Fabrication shop to vertically integrate the production of custom steel tanks for its customers. Along with these oil tanks, metal fabrication will also broaden its customer base across multiple industries making an array of products.

CONTACT:

Aloysius Callaghan

PHONE: (980) 433-7341

EMAIL: Aloysius@sustainableorigins.ca

ABOUT FORZA INNOVATIONS

Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC PINK:FORZ), is in the health-tech wearable performance business. Its offices are based in San Diego, California and houses an innovative health-tech lab, stocked with state-of-the-art industrial machinery that specializes in the design and development of patented IP. Our focus at Forza is to create world-class IP and patent our products through both utility and design protection.

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzinnovations.com

CONTACT:

Johnny Forzani

EMAIL: info@forzinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views.

SOURCE: Forza Innovations, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729386/Forza-Innovations-Incs-Subsidiary-Sustainable-Origins-Announces-That-It-Is-in-Talks-to-Build-Aviation-Components-for-Passenger-Boarding-Bridges