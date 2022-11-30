Affluence Corporation: OneMind Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Dell Technologies

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / OneMind Technologies a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) has announced today that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). Under the terms of the agreement Dell Technologies will incorporate OneMind's Hypervisor into its Digital City Software product. OneMind Technologies is a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

"This is a momentous occasion for OneMind and validation of our technology that Dell Technologies, one of the leaders in the Digital City Market has chosen OneMind to be the engine of its Digital City product suite," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies, SL. "Dell Technologies Digital City products will be "Powered By OneMind." We have been working with Dell on several projects over the last few years including a big win with the world's largest Smart City project and have jointly been increasing our traction on multiple sales campaigns. OneMind has been front and center with Dell at all of the major Digital City trade shows," said Eyme.

"Historically Dell's business has grown through its ecosystem of partners, said Ferry Chung, Global VP of Digital Cities for Dell Technologies. "For the last four years our team has been working to build an ecosystem and working closely with partners like OneMind to develop expertise in solving specific problems, bring proven solutions with modern architectures and ensure successful implementations," continued Chung. Mr. Chung's comments about the partnership were in an interview at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2022 recently held in Barcelona. To hear the interview in its entirety please click on the following link here.

"This partnership with Dell Technologies brings us the global reach of the entire Dell Technologies Digital City sales force and is opening more sales opportunities for us as well as larger opportunities all over the world," said Eyme.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729441/OneMind-Technologies-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-with-Dell-Technologies