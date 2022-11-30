CanAlaska at Mines and Money London "Resourcing Tomorrow" Event From November 29th to December 1st

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results in the first 14 reported holes from the summer 2022 drill program have confirmed the presence of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization on the Manibridge project. The ongoing drill program is focused along the northern extension of the past-producing Manibridge Nickel Mine, located in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba, which produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Table 1).





Figure 1 - Manibridge Property Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/146145_picture1.jpg

Highlights from the drill program include:

MNB014, which intersected 0.8% Ni over 20.0 metres, from 268.5 metres, which includes multiple metre-scale high-grade intervals;

MNB021, which intersected 0.61% Ni over 25.0 metres, from 287.5 metres, which includes 1.42% Ni over 5.0 metres from 307.5 metres;

MNB 020, which intersected 0.6% Ni over 19.5 m, from 253.5 metres, which includes 1.26% Ni over 4.0 metres from 261.5 metres.

The sulphide mineralization, which contains nickel, copper, and trace cobalt occurs as either disseminations within the mafic to ultramafic host rocks, remobilizations along foliation and shears, vein-hosted, net-textured, or brecciated. Sulphide-mineralization from the 2022 summer drilling program is shallow, with true vertical depth to mineralization ranging from 100 metres to 350 metres below the surface.





Figure 2 - 2022 Drilling Program Results to Date and Planned Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/146145_picture2.jpg

The ongoing drill program is planned for 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in approximately 33 drill holes. During the first half of the program, operated between June 6 and July 28, 2022, a total of 5,331 metres were completed in 16 drill holes with 3 abandoned drill holes (Table 2). The completed drill hole collar locations were within 300 to 600 metres of the historic mine workings. The remaining planned drill holes will focus within 200 to 350 metres of the historic mine workings. The average planned drill hole depths are between 225 and 400 metres and all drill holes will be inclined between -45 and -85 degrees. Figure 2 shows the completed and planned drill hole locations with respect to the historic Manibridge Mine.

CanAlaska currently holds a 30% interest in the project, with the remaining 70% held by the operator, Metal Energy Corp. (TSX-V: MERG) who has provided the funding for the drill program.

Assay results for drill holes MNB024 and MNB025 are still pending.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "As this drilling program continues it is very encouraging to have nickel mineralization of significant width and grade continue to be intersected. This work is highlighting the likely untapped potential of the Thompson Nickel Belt to host additional resources of class 1 nickel mineralization which the world needs in order to help provide clean and affordable electricity to society. Battery storage will become increasingly important as part of this electrification and CanAlaska shareholders are well positioned to participate in this nickel market through our landholdings in Manitoba."

Table 1 - Manibridge Phase 2 Drill Hole Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Assay Results (MNB 007 to MNB022)

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Nickel

(%) Copper

(%) Cobalt

(%) MNB007 152.90 153.90 1.00 0.30 0.00 0.03

155.90 157.90 2.00 0.33 0.00 0.02

167.50 168.50 1.00 0.30 0.00 0.01

171.50 172.50 1.00 0.39 0.01 0.01

174.90 183.90 9.00 0.47 0.03 0.01

233.50 238.70 5.20 0.77 0.03 0.01 includes 235.50 236.50 1.00 1.03 0.06 0.02

241.20 245.10 3.90 0.53 0.02 0.01 Composite Summary

23.10 0.52 0.02 0.01













MNB008 177.50 178.50 1.00 0.35 0.01 0.02

185.50 193.50 8.00 0.39 0.01 0.02

213.00 213.10 0.10 0.32 0.00 0.01

217.00 217.10 0.10 0.40 0.03 0.02

224.50 230.50 6.00 0.69 0.06 0.02 includes 225.50 227.50 2.00 1.33 0.16 0.04

233.00 235.50 2.50 0.35 0.00 0.01

238.50 238.60 0.10 0.82 0.04 0.02

266.50 273.50 7.00 1.05 0.07 0.02 includes 268.50 272.50 4.00 1.52 0.11 0.02 Composite Summary

24.80 0.64 0.04 0.02













MNB009 196.60 207.60 11.00 0.39 0.01 0.01

215.70 215.80 0.10 0.41 0.01 0.02

218.70 218.80 0.10 0.50 0.01 0.02

238.60 238.70 0.10 0.45 0.00 0.08

246.50 248.50 2.00 0.32 0.00 0.01

251.50 252.50 1.00 0.54 0.00 0.04

256.50 257.50 1.00 0.30 0.00 0.01

261.50 268.50 7.00 0.31 0.00 0.01

272.50 274.50 2.00 1.04 0.03 0.02 includes 272.50 273.50 1.00 1.21 0.02 0.02

280.80 290.80 10.00 0.92 0.04 0.01 includes 281.80 282.80 1.00 1.00 0.06 0.02 and includes 285.80 290.80 5.00 1.06 0.04 0.02 Composite Summary

34.30 0.56 0.02 0.01













MNB010 245.80 245.90 0.10 0.35 0.03 0.02

254.10 254.20 0.10 0.39 0.01 0.01

256.00 256.10 0.10 0.48 0.03 0.02

265.50 267.50 2.00 0.35 0.02 0.01

274.50 282.00 7.50 0.60 0.04 0.02 includes 277.50 278.50 1.00 1.00 0.07 0.04

288.50 292.50 4.00 0.30 0.00 0.01

302.50 314.50 12.00 0.72 0.02 0.01 includes 305.50 310.50 5.00 1.06 0.03 0.02

322.00 324.50 2.50 0.40 0.01 0.01

328.60 328.70 0.10 0.51 0.01 0.01 Composite Summary

28.40 0.57 0.02 0.01













MNB011 219.90 220.90 1.00 0.67 0.02 0.03

246.80 246.90 0.10 0.31 0.00 0.01

286.90 287.00 0.10 0.44 0.01 0.02

308.50 311.50 3.00 0.42 0.01 0.01

317.50 325.50 8.00 0.53 0.01 0.01

335.50 336.00 0.50 0.45 0.06 0.02

347.80 348.20 0.40 1.72 0.09 0.03 Composite Summary

13.10 0.55 0.02 0.01













MNB013 155.50 160.50 5.00 0.47 0.00 0.04 includes 157.50 158.50 1.00 1.12 0.01 0.15

167.50 172.50 5.00 0.31 0.00 0.01

175.50 178.00 2.50 0.58 0.04 0.02

200.50 209.50 9.00 0.48 0.01 0.01

213.00 214.50 1.50 0.32 0.00 0.01

217.50 219.50 2.00 0.39 0.00 0.01

225.50 230.50 5.00 0.86 0.05 0.01 includes 225.50 226.00 0.50 1.05 0.05 0.02 and includes 227.50 228.50 1.00 1.38 0.11 0.02

241.50 243.50 2.00 0.82 0.01 0.02 includes 242.50 243.50 1.00 1.02 0.02 0.02 Composite Summary

32.00 0.53 0.01 0.02













MNB014 172.40 172.50 0.10 0.35 0.00 0.02

174.80 174.90 0.10 0.34 0.00 0.01

183.10 183.50 0.40 0.95 0.15 0.03

206.50 207.50 1.00 0.30 0.00 0.01

212.50 218.50 6.00 0.44 0.01 0.01

227.50 230.50 3.00 0.36 0.00 0.01

233.50 236.50 3.00 0.32 0.00 0.01

242.50 243.50 1.00 0.31 0.00 0.01

249.00 257.60 8.60 0.53 0.02 0.01

265.20 266.00 0.80 0.55 0.01 0.02

268.50 288.50 20.00 0.80 0.04 0.02 includes 269.50 270.50 1.00 1.04 0.04 0.02 and includes 275.50 277.50 2.00 1.46 0.10 0.02 and includes 286.50 287.50 1.00 1.59 0.11 0.03 Composite Summary

44.00 0.61 0.03 0.01













MNB015 187.00 187.10 0.10 0.52 0.02 0.02

187.80 187.90 0.10 0.40 0.00 0.01

203.50 207.50 4.00 0.59 0.09 0.02

237.80 237.90 0.10 0.39 0.02 0.02

238.90 239.00 0.10 0.62 0.03 0.02

243.20 243.30 0.10 0.38 0.01 0.01

255.50 263.50 8.00 0.31 0.01 0.01

267.50 277.50 10.00 0.33 0.00 0.01

281.90 288.50 6.60 0.30 0.00 0.01

293.50 294.50 1.00 0.31 0.00 0.00

303.10 304.00 0.90 0.30 0.00 0.01

312.20 319.50 7.30 0.31 0.00 0.01

323.50 327.50 4.00 0.40 0.02 0.01 Composite Summary

42.30 0.35 0.01 0.01













MNB017 185.60 185.70 0.10 0.36 0.01 0.01

186.80 186.90 0.10 0.34 0.01 0.01

208.70 208.80 0.10 0.66 0.09 0.02

211.70 211.90 0.20 0.34 0.01 0.01

220.50 221.50 1.00 0.34 0.00 0.01

227.50 233.50 6.00 0.38 0.01 0.01 Composite Summary

7.50 0.38 0.01 0.01













MNB018 169.00 172.00 3.00 1.13 0.05 0.02 includes 169.00 171.00 2.00 1.50 0.05 0.02

209.50 211.50 2.00 0.56 0.02 0.01

214.50 221.00 6.50 0.60 0.02 0.01 includes 217.50 218.50 1.00 1.10 0.05 0.02

240.50 242.50 2.00 0.35 0.00 0.01

250.50 250.70 0.20 0.59 0.00 0.01

253.50 265.00 11.50 0.62 0.02 0.01 includes 253.50 255.50 2.00 1.28 0.08 0.02 Composite Summary

25.20 0.65 0.02 0.01













MNB019 169.50 172.50 3.00 0.30 0.00 0.01

179.50 184.50 5.00 0.47 0.01 0.01

198.50 200.50 2.00 0.39 0.00 0.01

235.20 235.50 0.30 0.51 0.04 0.02

245.00 256.50 11.50 0.68 0.02 0.01 includes 245.50 246.50 1.00 1.36 0.04 0.02 and includes 252.50 253.50 1.00 1.03 0.06 0.02

257.50 257.60 0.10 0.36 0.00 0.01

267.50 267.60 0.10 0.31 0.04 0.01

268.50 268.60 0.10 0.43 0.04 0.02

273.00 277.50 4.50 0.41 0.01 0.01

296.50 312.50 16.00 0.57 0.02 0.01 includes 311.50 312.00 0.50 1.02 0.03 0.02 Composite Summary

42.60 0.54 0.02 0.01













MNB020 154.60 161.50 6.90 0.52 0.03 0.03 includes 154.60 155.50 0.90 1.35 0.24 0.11

169.40 169.50 0.10 0.47 0.00 0.01

171.50 171.60 0.10 0.35 0.03 0.01

217.50 217.60 0.10 0.42 0.03 0.02

219.50 219.60 0.10 0.34 0.01 0.01

222.50 222.60 0.10 0.42 0.05 0.02

230.00 233.50 3.50 0.74 0.01 0.01

242.50 242.60 0.10 0.55 0.01 0.01

246.50 246.60 0.10 0.34 0.01 0.01

253.50 273.00 19.50 0.60 0.02 0.01 includes 261.50 265.50 4.00 1.26 0.06 0.02 Composite Summary

30.60 0.59 0.02 0.01













MNB021 168.50 172.50 4.00 0.42 0.00 0.02

180.50 198.50 18.00 0.35 0.01 0.02

256.50 265.50 9.00 0.48 0.00 0.01

269.50 274.50 5.00 0.74 0.02 0.02 includes 272.50 273.50 1.00 1.15 0.05 0.07

278.50 283.50 5.00 0.32 0.00 0.01

287.50 312.50 25.00 0.61 0.02 0.01 includes 307.50 312.50 5.00 1.42 0.04 0.02 Composite Summary

66.00 0.50 0.01 0.01













MNB022 180.70 180.80 0.10 0.32 0.01 0.02

187.90 188.00 0.10 0.53 0.02 0.03

189.30 189.40 0.10 0.45 0.03 0.01

191.80 191.90 0.10 0.62 0.03 0.02

194.60 194.70 0.10 0.46 0.03 0.01

196.40 196.50 0.10 0.31 0.00 0.01

216.90 217.00 0.10 0.34 0.03 0.02

223.00 239.50 16.50 0.48 0.02 0.01 includes 237.50 239.50 2.00 1.27 0.10 0.02 Composite Summary

17.20 0.48 0.02 0.01 Notes:

Nickel cut-off grade is 0.30% Ni

Nickel cut-off grade for "includes/ and includes" is 1.00% Ni

Reported intervals have a maximum of 2 m of internal dilution

Table 2 - Manibridge Phase 2 Drill Hole Collar Information and Results

DDH Section Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth (North) Dip

() EOH

(m) Notes MNB007 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 295 -45 272.5

MNB008 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 295 -59 302.5

MNB009 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 295 -67 325

MNB010 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 295 -76 350.5

MNB011 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 295 -83 377.5

MNB012 10 North 510,871 6,062,333 236 295 -47 120 Abandoned MNB013 10 North 510,871 6,062,333 236 295 -61 260.25

MNB014 10 North 510,871 6,062,333 236 295 -70 323.5

MNB015 10 North 510,871 6,062,333 236 295 -81 350.5

MNB016 9 North 510,841 6,062,303 236 295 -47 140.5 Abandoned MNB017 9 North 510,841 6,062,303 236 295 -59 251.5

MNB018 9 North 510,841 6,062,303 236 295 -70 302.5

MNB019 9 North 510,841 6,062,303 236 295 -78 328.5

MNB020 8 North 510,825 6,062,267 236 295 -70 302.5

MNB021 8 North 510,825 6,062,267 236 295 -79 350.5

MNB022 8 North 510,825 6,062,267 236 295 -58 260

MNB023 8 North 510,825 6,062,267 236 295 -46 62.5 Abandoned MNB024 7 North 510,812 6,062,230 236 295 -75 342

MNB025 7 North 510,812 6,062,230 236 295 -67 308.5

Notes: Easting and Northing units are in metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 14N

Geochemical Sampling Procedures

All drill core samples were shipped to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and whole-rock multi-element analysis by ICP-MS1 using total 4-acid digestion (HF:HNO3:HCl:HClO4). Assay samples comprise 0.3 - 1.0 metre continuous split-core samples over the nickel-sulphide mineralized intervals. Point samples comprise an isolated 0.1 m sample to characterize the rock types, alteration, structure, and potential for mineralization. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by Metal Energy and the SRC in accordance with Metal Energy's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Metal Energy and CanAlaska prior to disclosure.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.

Other News

CanAlaska will be attending the Mines and Money London "Resourcing Tomorrow" event from November 29th to December 1st. Visit our team and learn more about the Athabasca Basin's most recent high-grade uranium discovery and our 2023 exploration plans. Mines and Money London | 29 November - 1 December 2022 | Europe's largest mining investment event

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: H7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

