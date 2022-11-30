Penta will utilize Optii's data-driven insights to enhance operational effectiveness as part of the company's digital transformation

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany.

Penta Hotels has selected Optii to improve its operational effectiveness and streamline daily operations. The investment in Optii's technology is part of Penta's digital transformation, as the company looks to improve productivity and help teams to do more with less. Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance will enable Penta Hotels to intelligently manage, automate and streamline its operation with intuitive technology.

As part of its digital transformation, Penta is leveraging technology solutions such as Optii to achieve some of its goals around guest experience, profitability, and sustainability. Migrating to a digital solution helps to reduce the amount of waste produced from the traditional pen and paper method that was used to manage rotas and daily operations.

Andrew Munt, Chief Operating Officer, Penta Hotels: "We chose to partner with Optii because of its automation and machine learning capabilities. Optii's predictive technology will improve operational effectiveness across our hotels. We are always looking to innovate as a team and run a smarter, more efficient operation which we hope to do with Optii."

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: "As hotels continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic, hoteliers are exploring options to help them adapt to the new realities of hotel operations. The industry has been faced with challenges in the labor market and hoteliers are exploring how solutions such as Optii can support them to make daily operations more efficient and productive. We are excited that Penta Hotels has selected us, and we look forward to working with them to help their teams to do more with less through technology."

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com

About Penta Hotels

Penta represents a new generation of lively neighbourhood hotels offering modern-minded individuals and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its unique interior design and attitude, the brand stands for true innovation in the industry's upper-midscale segment. With over 20 hotels across Europe, the hallmark of the hotel chain is the Pentalounge a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information, please visit www.pentahotels.com and follow instagram.com/pentahotels

