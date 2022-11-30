MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor Benchmark 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 1, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced their participation as sponsors of the Benchmark Company 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference taking place December 1, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York.

The Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Conference is a unique one-on-one conference format designed to promote meaningful interaction between presenters, the number of which is limited, and institutional investors from around the country.

"Benchmark's Discovery Conference is a unique opportunity to bring institutional investors together with small and micro-cap companies across a variety of verticals in Technology, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare and Energy," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "With several of our clients in attendance this year, we are excited to be a sponsor and look forward to a positive and productive event."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your Benchmark representative or email Greg Falesnik at Greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) SPAC & IPO Advisory - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESG Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contacts:

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

greg@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729401/MZ-Group-to-Sponsor-Benchmark-11th-Annual-Discovery-One-on-One-Investor-Conference-on-December-1-2022