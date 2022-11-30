Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Stakeholder Gold Corporation (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the calculation of Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions produced across the Company's operations in Q3 of 2022.

The World Resource Institute's greenhouse gas protocol (GHG Protocol) establishes a framework for calculating Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions. The framework for classifying carbon emissions can be summarized as follows:

SCOPE 1 SCOPE 2 SCOPE 3 Direct Supporting Activities Suppliers & Contractors Fuel Combustion Purchased Electricity Purchased Goods & Services Company Vehicles Heat & Steam Business Travel Fugitive Emissions Retail Logistics Fleet Employee Commuting



Waste Disposal



Use of Solid Products



Transport & Distribution (Upstream / Down)



Investments



Leased Assets & Franchises

Stakeholder has calculated the following Scope emissions for operations during Q3 of 2022.

Scope 1



July August September TOTAL 1 Quarry Ops. Diesel 12,864 kg CO2 10,720 kg CO2 8,576 kg CO2 32,160 kg CO2 Fugitive Emissions n/a n/a n/a n/a 2 Vehicles (Gasoline) 2,466 kg CO2 2,295 kg CO2 2,351 kg CO2 7,112 kg CO2 1 Vehicles (Diesel) 665 kg CO2 1,230 kg CO2 820 kg CO2 2,715 kg CO2 3 Vehicles (Ethanol) 22 kg CO2 n/a 28 kg CO2 50 kg CO2 4 Butane Fuel C4H10 78 kg CO2 156 kg CO2 0 kg CO2 234 kg CO2









Total 16,095 kg CO2 14,401 kg CO2 11,775 kg CO2 42,271 kg CO2

1 Using 2.68 kg of CO2 / litre of diesel (C12H23) consumed in operations

2 Using 2.3 kg of CO2 / litre of gasoline (C8H18) consumed in operations

3 Using 0.0 kg of CO2 / litre of ethanol (C2H5OH) consumed in operations

4 Using 3.0 kg of CO2 / kg of butane (C4H10) consumed in operations

Scope 2



July August September TOTAL Water Gen. * 306.32 kWh 598.90 kWh 598.90 kWh 1,504.12 kWh 0 kg CO2 Wind Gen. * 5.62 kWh 10.98 kWh 10.98 kWh 27.58 kWh 0 kg CO2 Solar Gen. * 0.06 kWh 0.12 kWh 0.12 kWh 0.31 kWh 0 kg CO2









Total 312 kWh 610 kWh 610 kWh 1,532 kWh 0kg CO2

* CEMIG DISTRIBUIÇÃO S.A. power generation complex (Water 98.18% - Wind 1.8% - Solar 0.02%)

Scope 3



July August September TOTAL Business Travel 1,500 kg CO2 1,500 kg CO2 1,500 kg CO2 4,500 kg CO2 Employee Commuting n/a n/a n/a n/a Waste Disposal n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 Transportation 1 66,946 kg CO2 13,101 kg CO2 48,667 kg CO2 128,714 kg CO2 2 Processing * 519 kg CO2 102 kg CO2 377 kg CO2 998 kg CO2 3 Transportation 2 13,872 kg CO2 2,715 kg CO2 10,084 kg CO2 26,671 kg CO2 Investments n/a n/a n/a n/a Leases & Franchises n/a n/a n/a n/a









Total 82,837 kg CO2 17,418 kg CO2 60,628 kg CO2 160,883 kg CO2

* ENERGIAS do BRASIL S.A. power generation complex (81% - Renewable in 2021)

1 Transportation 1 Transportation of quarry block to client purchasing station

2 Processing Cutting and polishing of quarry materials at client processing sites

3 Transportation 2 Transportation of refined quarry tiles to overseas markets

The Company is also pleased to announce the successful completion of a 2022 tree planting initiative on the Company's Cormier Road Reforestation and Rewilding Project in the Botsford area of New Brunswick, Canada. The Company has successfully planted 32,089 trees in the following quantities:

18,900 Red Spruce

9,350 Eastern White Pine

3,836 White Spruce

32,089 Total





Cormier Road Reforestation and Rewilding Project (October 2022)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/146138_cbddf63c241e787e_001full.jpg

The Company estimates that the lifecycle growth of these trees will sequester 12,836 Tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. With these estimates the Company is 10X carbon negative for 2022, sequestering 10X more carbon from the atmosphere than the sum of Company emissions from all sources.

"The company calculates that during Q3 of 2022 its operations released 203,154 kg (203.154 Tonnes) of CO2 emissions from all sources compared with 274,523 kg (274.523 Tonnes) in Q2 2022," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO of Stakeholder.

"This year we have undertaken a rewilding and reforestation tree planting initiative on a property that had been clear cut in the Botsford Area of New Brunswick, Canada. Our calculations support that the lifecycle sequestration of carbon from the 32,089 native species trees which we have planted will exceed by a factor of 10 the sum of carbon emissions from all sources of our business in 2022. This would mean that the company is carbon negative for 2022 by a factor of 10X, sequestering 10 times more carbon from the atmosphere with our tree planting initiatives than the sum of carbon that is released by all sources from corporate activities."

Further information can be reviewed at: WWW.SRC.LIVE

The Company reports blue quartzite sales for Q3 of $698,108 CAD vs. Q2 sales of $659,296 CAD and gross margin for Q3 of $595,758 CAD vs. a Q2 gross margin of $558,784 CAD. Net profit margin for Q3 of 2022 has been calculated at 85% for the quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30th, the Company has reported revenue of $1,953,500 CAD with a gross margin of $1,654,655 CAD and an overall profit margin of 85%.

About Stakeholder

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a junior resource company developing cash flow from the production and sale of exotic Blue Quartzite at its wholly owned Blue Quartzite quarry in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Stakeholder Gold Corp. also has 100% ownership of the Ballarat Gold Project which holds 7,442 hectares of claims located in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company's Ballarat Project claim group includes an area extending over 10 km of the road construction route for the Northern Gateway Road which is being built to service the White Gold District. The Ballarat claim group also includes title to 10 claims located within the nearby Coffee Project which is being developed by Newmont Corp. south of the Yukon River.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events, or developments that the Corporation believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward- looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

