DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2022 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.4804

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1053706

CODE: ANXU LN

ISIN: LU1681038326

ISIN: LU1681038326

