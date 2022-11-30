Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5PN ISIN: US0547481087 Ticker-Symbol: WR4F 
Tradegate
29.11.22
20:01 Uhr
0,555 Euro
-0,018
-3,19 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYRO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5760,59116:05
0,5750,59015:47
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2022 | 15:20
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Virtual 2022

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, today announced that AYRO Chief Executive Officer Tom Wittenschlaeger will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Virtual 2022 being held December 6-8, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Time: 10:30am ET
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47200

Mr. Wittenschlaeger will be available for one-on-one meetings on day one of the conference. To attend the conference and request a meeting, register here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About AYRO, Inc.

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

For investor inquiries:
CORE IR
investors@ayro.com
516-222-2560

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729349/AYRO-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-Virtual-2022

AYRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.