Rossignol's strategic plan sets sights on $500 million in revenue by 2026 aligned with continuing push into four-season mountain products.

Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan called Ascension 2026 that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/

Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)

The Ascension 2026 plan is centered around four pillars:

Innovation to drive sport performance and reduce environmental impact - Invest to drive innovation for both sports and ecological performance, growing product offerings with a year-round mountain sports mindset.

Invest to drive innovation for both sports and ecological performance, growing product offerings with a year-round mountain sports mindset. Placing industry at the center of transformation Reinforce the anchoring of Rossignol's production in France and Western Europe, increasing investments in its manufacturing facilities.

Reinforce the anchoring of Rossignol's production in France and Western Europe, increasing investments in its manufacturing facilities. Intentional commercial deployment Diversify revenues through a global, multi-channel focus on equipment, clothing and footwear for different kinds of four-season mountain sports.

Diversify revenues through a global, multi-channel focus on equipment, clothing and footwear for different kinds of four-season mountain sports. Positively influence society and the mountain environment - Commit to a contributory and responsible business model that respects the mountain environments for which The Rossignol Group builds products, leading the way in sustainability, and showing that sustainability can coexist with performance.

"With this plan, we are moving Rossignol and its 115 years of history into the future, committing ourselves to creating sustainable, inclusive products for both summer and winter," said President and CEO Vincent Wauters. "Through this roadmap, we will make industrial and environmental investments focused on renewable technologies and life-cycle management, including repairability, second-life uses and recyclability. Following on the heels of introducing the industry's first recyclable ski, we will make our Sallanches site, the only ski factory in France, the world's leading factory for eco-designed and recyclable skis."

Wauters has also stated that Rossignol will use its investments and leadership position to drive revenue growth, targeting $500 million in 2026 (compared to $313 million for the 2021/22 fiscal year).

Within the $50 million it will invest in its brands over the next three years, Rossignol is targeting $27 million in industrial investments, $15 million of which is linked to its Respect environmental- and social-progress program. The remainder of this global figure represents investments in new products and their commercialization.

The four complementary platforms in Rossignol's Ascension 2026 plan, each outline concrete projects and specific goals and targets, available via Rossignol's website.

About the Rossignol Group

Headed by Vincent Wauters, the Rossignol Group designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of mountain sports equipment and apparel. The Group and its brands provide a continuous year-round experience to their consumers, accompanying elite-level athletes to amateurs in every moment of sporting effort and leisure, from the mountains to the city, winter to summer. Located in the French Alps near Grenoble, the Group's global headquarters houses a strong portfolio of innovative, complementary brands including: Rossignol, Dynastar, Lange, Look, Kerma, and Risport. Each has their own storied history and has built their own unique identity, drawing their inspiration from the mountains. Rossignol Group has been majority owned by Nordic Private Equity fund Altor, since 2013.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/

Contacts:

Siena Teare

siena@verdepr.com

