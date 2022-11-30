Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Paul Arsenault has joined the Company as Vice President Business Development and will be based in Taiwan.

A seasoned entrepreneur minded executive actively involved in the OLED Display sector, Semiconductor industry and Venture Capital for 25+ years. He has managed and grown numerous technology companies through investment and strategic partnerships with many semiconductor and consumer electronics companies.

Arsenault has been doing business in Asia since 1996 and has dealt with many players such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), Vanguard Semiconductor, SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, FoxConn.

"We are very pleased to welcome Paul onboard" commented Francis Bellido CEO of QeM. "His expertise around chip design and his considerable network will be invaluable as we move forward with our technology deployment strategy." Paul will explore new business opportunities and help accelerate our miniaturizing development program for QeM's next generation Quantum RNG chipset." Bellido added.

Paul Arsenault commented: "QRNG technology is intended to drastically improve the quality of encryption that safeguards the security and privacy of electronic communications and digital assets. I am very excited to join QeM as I believe its QNRG technology, based on electron quantum tunneling, could become a game changer in the Cybersecurity industry."

Arsenault was most recently IGNIS China CEO, a Fabless OLED IP and driver chip company. Arsenault was an early investor in IGNIS Innovation Inc. (Waterloo, Ontario) and in 2010 moved to Taiwan as CEO to accelerate investments, the chip and business development. IGNIS licensed its OLED technology to LG Display (in 2016) as well as other large electronics companies.

Throughout his career, Arsenault invested in and successfully managed the M&A process and business development for multiple companies including Cambridge Display Technology [CDT, UK]. CDT, a pioneer and leading OLED material player was successfully sold in 2007 to Sumitomo Chemical [Japan]. Others included Motorola Canada, as Vice President Business Development and head of the venture capital arm and board member, as well as numerous small technology ventures.

A graduate in Engineering and Management from McGill University [Montreal, Canada].

Paul has lived in Taiwan since 2010.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

