Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Flowscape Technology AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden 617/22

On request of Flowscape Technology AB (publ), company registration number 556725-4866, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 01, 2022. Shares Short name: FLOWS -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 19,591,129 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018042046 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 276620 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556725-4866 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Skills Corporate Finance Nordic AB. For further information, please call Skills Corporate Finance Nordic AB on +46851708240.