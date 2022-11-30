Supply Chain Management Leader, TADA, Appoints David DeFreitas to Chief Revenue Officer

PEORIA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / TADA (also known as TadaNow ), the leader in digital twin-enabled supply chain solutions, today announced it has appointed David (Dave) DeFreitas as Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for the company's Marketing, Mid-Market Sales, and Capital Raise efforts. DeFreitas brings more than three decades of experience to his new role, working in finance throughout his career.



"Over the course of his career, Dave has established himself as a finance powerhouse. He is a high-impact leader with a unique combination of expertise in business leadership and financial management, directing senior business leaders, and strategizing paths forward," stated Seshadri Guha, co-founder and CEO of TADA. "We look forward to Dave's expertise as we continue to strategically grow the company."



The TADA platform operates mission-critical supply chain solutions from the most complex Fortune 100 to mid-size supply chains in manufacturing and healthcare. TADA's Control Towers provide orchestration, collaboration, and end-to-end visibility across an entire supply chain by connecting internal and external data from disparate systems in a matter of weeks via its patented Digital Twin technology known as Digital Duplicate®.

"I strive to consistently improve the bottom line, including developing and deploying TADA's marketing and brand strategy, coordinating cohesive execution between marketing and sales to enable rapid growth, leading negotiations, adding insight to investment decisions, and driving the execution of TADA's overall strategy," stated Dave DeFreitas. "I am prepared to lead, and partner on executive committees, develop and deploy strategies, and work closely with TADA's C-Suite and Board to achieve our goals."DeFreitas serves as Chair and/or Member of multiple boards for Bradley University's College of Business, the Bradley Braves Club, Indiana University's Accounting Department, the Central Illinois Easterseals Foundation, and the AICPA's Future of Finance.

TADA (also known as TadaNow) is the leader in the Digital Duplicate® Technology that continuously integrates data, people, and process partners to deliver real-time visibility, orchestration, and collaboration across the entire supply chain ecosystem. Our no-code platform unleashes the magic of data at unparalleled speed, at an unprecedented scale, allowing our customers to connect data silos within their own and their partner enterprises to create a unique data fabric and persona-based command center to increase revenue and drive efficiency. Our system operates mission-critical solutions for some of the most complex supply chains of Fortune 100 companies in manufacturing, healthcare and packaging. See more details at www.tadanow.com .



