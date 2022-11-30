Advanced Clinical, a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey, is pleased to announce that Dr. Ravi Karra has been appointed Vice President, Oncology.

As a subject matter expert in brain tumors, melanoma and head and neck cancer with over 20 years of international experience in senior medical roles in academia and including pharma and CROs, Dr. Karra was instrumental in providing strategy for designing and conduct of clinical trials in several tumor types including rare cancers like glioblastoma, salivary gland, thyroid and uveal melanoma. He has been actively involved in innovative trial designs that utilize translational research data including molecular and imaging biomarkers. Dr. Karra has extensive experience working with regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA and has contributed to the success of many drug launches.

Dr. Karra will be key to Advanced Clinical's continued expansion and strengthening of its current operations in the EMEA and APAC regions, which include offices in the UK, Ireland, and Germany.

"Having worked in multiple tumor types with immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and imaging diagnostics across all stages of development and marketing, I look forward to leveraging my expertise as a clinical developer in oncology for the benefit of patients and our customers across the globe," said Dr. Karra.

"As we continue to expand internationally, we are excited to have Dr. Karra join our team as we seek to deliver more innovative oncology trials and elevate our strategy as leaders in oncology trial development," said Julie Ross, President and CEO of Advanced Clinical. "Dr. Karra will be instrumental in accelerating business growth as we elevate our presence across all regions as a global leader in clinical research, FSP and strategic resourcing services with the goal of diversifying our global clinical programs for the clients and patients we serve."

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey. Our goal is to improve the lives of all those touched by clinical research approaching each opportunity with foresight, character, resilience and innovation. Based on decades of experience, we help our clients achieve better outcomes by conducting candid conversations and anticipating potential issues through our customized solutions. Visit our website to learn more: www.advancedclinical.com.

