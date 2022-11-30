Moroccan researchers have proposed the use of luminescent solar concentrators for power generation in greenhouses and agrivoltaic projects. They say they are capable of producing electricity in low-light illumination and converting ultraviolet light to visible light that could be used for crops.Scientists at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco have proposed the use of luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) in greenhouses and agrivoltaic installations. LSCs are commonly used as photonic devices in the production of fine chemicals in photomicroreactors, in dynamic "smart" windows to control ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...