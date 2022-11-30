ProximaCRO: Proxima Clinical Research Honored by eHealthcare Awards

Proxima CRO recognized with one gold and one distinction award for best website design and best social media 2022

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Proxima Clinical Research, a contract research organization (CRO) guiding innovative medical device and pharmaceutical companies from the earliest stages of product development through commercialization, announced today its creative work has been honored with two awards by eHealthcare Awards, a competition recognizing the best websites and digital communications of healthcare organizations.

The award-winning content is the product of the entire marketing, branding, and communications team at Proxima CRO, together with its creative agency Aleberry Creative. The teams received the Gold award for the ProximaCRO.com homepage, and a Distinction award for the Proxima CRO LinkedIn campaign.

The internal 5-person marketing team was hired at Proxima CRO in Q2 2021. Within months of this team coming together, their work has been recognized consistently by various international awards companies such as dotComm Awards, Merit Awards, MarCom Awards, AVA Digital Awards, and Hermes Creative Awards.

"We are super proud of our team and the work they continue to do pushing the boundaries of marketing, branding, and communication in our industry," says Kevin Coker, CEO. "It is amazing to be honored by eHealthcare Awards in acknowledging the work our marketing team puts in on a daily basis."

Receiving accolades and recognition from eHealthcare awards is an amazing achievement. Strong branding, direct focus on consumer engagement, and excellent usability contributed to the Gold honor in Site Design and Distinction award in social media, aligning Proxima CRO with other category winners such as City of Hope, Quest Diagnostics, Cardinal Health, among many others. The full list of recipients can be found at ehealthcareawards.com.

About eHealthcare Awards

eHealthcare Awards is a leading awards program dedicated to recognizing the very best healthcare organizations that carry the most impactful and cutting-edge initiatives. They judge a wide variety of categories including, best use of artificial intelligence, best COVID-19 pandemic related communications, and best overall website. eHealthcare Awards highlights the role of digital communications in healthcare in order to achieve organization's business objectives.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including inventors, emerging companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center ("TMC"), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Horspool

(949)-933-4300

Jennifer.Horspool@proximacro.com

SOURCE: ProximaCRO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729293/Proxima-Clinical-Research-Honored-by-eHealthcare-Awards