Webhelp named Major Contender in first assessment for the Americas, Major Contender Star Performer in APAC, and Leader in EMEA for fourth consecutive year

Webhelp, a leading global customer experience BPO player, announces recognition as a Major Contender in its first-ever assessment in the Americas by leading global analyst firm Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. The company was also named Major Contender Star Performer in APAC's Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. For the fourth year running, the group has been identified as a Leader in EMEA in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in EMEA PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022.

"Webhelp has become one of the fastest-growing CXM providers in the Americas region, supported by its strategic acquisitions and partnerships in the CX space in recent years. It has positioned itself well to meet transformational demands of clients through offerings like omnichannel support, digital-first solutions, hybrid pricing structures, and the co-creation of innovative services, among others," saidDavid Rickard, Vice President, Everest Group

"As a prominent provider in the EMEA region, Webhelp has a wide range of offerings like value-added consulting services, AI-based tools, and hyper-personalized CX. It leverages API and RPA solutions to strengthen the value proposition of its B2B sales capability, thus, highlighting its digital readiness. It is also driving co-innovation and adopting output- and outcome-based pricing models to enable strategic partnerships with its clients."

Everest Group's reports validate Webhelp's growth strategy, which has seen the company develop innovative capabilities and expand its footprint globally, with a focus on key, strategic regions, to firmly establish its position as a major global CXM provider, present in more than 60 countries.

In the last 12 months, the group has grown significantly in the Americas, building on the recent acquisition and integration of OneLink BPO and Dynamicall. Since Everest Group's CXM PEAK Matrix assessment, Webhelp has also completed its acquisition of Grupo Services, one of Brazil's leading providers of CX, BPO, and technology solutions supporting leading US and Brazilian brands. In EMEA, Webhelp acquired innovative growth enabler, Uitblinqers, in the Netherlands.

Everest Group's research recognizes Webhelp's ability to drive digital-first thinking, supported by recent partnerships with technology providers that provide hyper personalized CX. It also highlighted Webhelp's designated program to support customer experience for start-ups and scale-up, The Nest, and the group's significant investment in Webhelp Anywhere, which helps clients futureproof their CX operations by designing and building a bespoke delivery model that blends the best talent, services, and support in any location worldwide.

"We are delighted with our performance across the Everest Group CXM PEAK Matrix assessments, demonstrating our position as a global leader. This recognition underlines the success of our strategic expansion across key regions such as the Americas and APAC, as well as our continued investment in innovation, technology and our people. We leverage the learning from analyst assessments to continuously improve our services and further support our clients in the creation of truly game-changing customer journeys," said Olivier Duha, CEO and Co-Founder of Webhelp

Everest Group's CXM Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 provides detailed assessments of 37 CXM service providers in the Americas; and for APAC, the research presents detailed assessments of 20 CXM service providers. In EMEA, 25 CXM service providers were assessed. Each assessment looks at the strengths and limitations of the service providers studied, sourcing considerations for buyers, and provides a comprehensive picture of the service provider's market success, vision and strategy, service focus and capabilities, digital and technological solutions, domain investments, and buyer feedback.

This announcement follows a series of accolades from top industry analysts, with Webhelp being positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO. Additionally, Webhelp was named the most innovative CX provider in Frost and Sullivan's 2021 Frost Radar report.

About Webhelp

Webhelp designs, delivers, and optimizes unforgettable human experiences for today's digital world creating game-changing customer journeys. From sales to service, content moderation to credit management, Webhelp is an end-to-end partner across all B2C and B2B customer journeys. Its over 110,000 passionate employees across more than 60 countries thrive on making a difference for the world's most exciting brands. Webhelp is currently owned by its management and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Euronext: GBLB), a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019. For more information on Webhelp, visit Webhelp.com.

