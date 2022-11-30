DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Global Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 5.07% by 2027 | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight analysis in cranio maxillofacial fixation (CMF) devices, the rising incidence of traumatic brain injuries, facial injuries, and fractures due to rising road traffic collisions, rising preferences for minimally invasive techniques for reconstructive and trauma surgeries, and the introduction of technologically advanced devices are expected to aid the market and patients in their treatment, driving the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market growth.



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key cranio maxillofacial fixation devices companies in the market.





Key Takeaways from the Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market during the forecast period. Key cranio maxillofacial fixation devices companies such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., XTANT MEDICAL , and several others are currently dominating the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market.

, and several others are currently dominating the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market. On November 23, 2022 , Ricoh USA , Inc. announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to RICOH 3D for Healthcare for its craniomaxillofacial (CMF) and orthopedic patient-specific anatomic modeling.

announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to RICOH 3D for Healthcare for its craniomaxillofacial (CMF) and orthopedic patient-specific anatomic modeling. In October 2022 , 3D LifePrints has received 510(k) clearance for its Cranio-Maxillofacial products.

has received 510(k) clearance for its Cranio-Maxillofacial products. In March 2022 , SINTX Technologies, Inc. , an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today a $300k Phase I grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop, design, and characterize 3D printed implants for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) applications using a composite of silicon nitride and polyetherketoneketone.

, an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today a Phase I grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop, design, and characterize 3D printed implants for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) applications using a composite of silicon nitride and polyetherketoneketone. Thus, owing to such activities, rapid growth will be observed in the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Report

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Overview

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices are surgical instruments used during orthopedic procedures. These devices use medical implants to treat severe cranial and facial bone injuries. Cranial flap fixtures, bone-graft substitutes, screws, and bolts are some of the most commonly used CMF implants for CMF distraction, thoracic fixation, and temporomandibular joint replacement. These devices are made of metals such as steel and titanium, as well as bioabsorbable polymers and ceramics, and are used in neurosurgery, plastic surgery, orthognathic and dental surgery.

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Insights

The global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market in terms of revenue share, and this is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This dominance is due to increased product launches, a well-established reimbursement scenario for surgeries in the region, and among others. Furthermore, prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure contribute to the expansion of the regional cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of congenital deformity among the population in the United States is expected to contribute to the region's cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market.

Additionally, due to an increase in road accidents in the Asia-Pacific region, there is an increase in demand for cranio maxillofacial fixation devices in this region as well. Furthermore, the region's rising geriatric population, rising healthcare costs, improved healthcare infrastructure, rapid urbanization, increased disposable income, growing healthcare awareness, and rising healthcare expenditure are key factors expected to boost the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market, get a snapshot of the report Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Outlook

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Dynamics

The global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market is expected to grow significantly due to rising rates of traumatic brain injuries, facial injuries, and fractures as a result of rising road traffic collisions, rising preferences for minimally invasive techniques for reconstructive and trauma surgeries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities, rising cases of oral cancer globally, and the introduction of technologically advanced systems.

However, certain factors, such as the high cost of surgery and devices and an unfavorable reimbursement scenario, may pose a minor impediment to the growth of the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on elective and non-urgent surgeries throughout the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the greatest demand for cranio maxillofacial fixation devices. To stop the virus spread, limiting movement and reducing regular check-ups. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various elective procedures were temporarily halted, in contrast to COVID-19-affected patients, who were given top priority. This resulted in fewer surgeries for cranio maxillofacial fixation devices. However, a decrease in the number of cases, an increase in vaccinations, and a reduction in lockdowns are expected to boost demand for cranio maxillofacial fixation devices.

However, following COVID-19, the healthcare system is attempting to return to normalcy due to resumed patent visits, the opening of manufacturing facilities, and the leverage provided in terms of lockdown restrictions, among other things. As a result, the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Get a sneak peek of the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market @Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 5.07 % Projected Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 2.48 Billion Key Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Companies Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., XTANT MEDICAL, among others

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Assessment

Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: CMF Plate and Screw Fixation Devices, Cranial Flap Fixation Devices, CMF Distraction Devices, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Devices, and Bone Graft Substitute

CMF Plate and Screw Fixation Devices, Cranial Flap Fixation Devices, CMF Distraction Devices, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Devices, and Bone Graft Substitute

Market Segmentation By Material: Metals & Alloys, Bioabsorbable, Ceramics, and Others

Metals & Alloys, Bioabsorbable, Ceramics, and Others

Market Segmentation By Application: Neurosurgery, Orthognathic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, And Others

Neurosurgery, Orthognathic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, And Others

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which key players in the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market 7 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market will grow by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Cranial Fixation System Market

Cranial Fixation System Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranial fixation system companies, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Stryker, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Kinamed Incorporated, Vitalys Surgical, Bioplate, among others.

Cranial Perforators Market

Cranial Perforators Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranial perforators companies, including VITALYS SURGICAL, ACRA-CUT Inc., Evonos GmbH & Co. KG, NSK, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Adeor Medical AG, Micromar Ind. e Com. LTDA, Nouvag AG, among others.

Intra-Cranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market

Intra-Cranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices companies, including Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., RAUMEDIC AG, Vittamed, Sophysa Ltd, among others.

External Fixation System/External Fixator Devices Market

External Fixation System/External Fixator Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key external fixation system/external fixator devices companies, including DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc), Orthofix Medical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Acumed, Zimmer Biomet, among others.

Cranial & Auricular Electrotherapy Stimulation Devices Market

Cranial & Auricular Electrotherapy Stimulation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cranial & auricular electrotherapy stimulation devices companies, including DyAnsys Inc, Neuro-Fitness LLC, Electromedical Products International, Inc., INNOVATIVE NEUROLOGICAL DEVICES, Fisher Wallace, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-global-cranio-maxillofacial-fixation-devices-market-to-exhibit-growth-at-a-cagr-of-5-07-by-2027--delveinsight-301689875.html