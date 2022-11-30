The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, November 30
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 29 November 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 29 November 2022 95.82p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 93.59p per ordinary share
30 November 2022
