Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.11.2022 | 16:40
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 30

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 29 November 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 29 November 2022 95.82p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 93.59p per ordinary share



30 November 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.