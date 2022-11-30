Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Soft-FX, a global Forex trading software provider, has recently announced the launch of their cutting-edge trading platform, TickTrader. The advanced product was successfully trialed with a select group of clients last year, with the company now unveiling it to the wider group.

TickTrader Trading Platform delivery package includes many features that are sought after by both trading platform administrators and end-users, including multi-language web, desktop, and mobile terminals, liquidity aggregation services, and a white-label sublicensing model.

"With TickTrader, our main goal was to make life easier for traders and brokerage business managers alike," state the developers of the trading platform. TickTrader is designed to meet the requirements of the most demanding of traders, offering trading directly through the platform or via a FIX, REST, or WebSocket API. It provides an intuitive user interface with fully transparent Level 2 pricing with built-in one-click trading. Advanced order types (IoC, Iceberg, Hidden, Stop-Limit, Slippage Control) are featured, with myriad technical analysis and advanced charting tools.

TickTrader functionality is also available via a variety of terminals available on different platforms, including web, Windows desktop, and mobile. For instance, the TickTrader desktop terminal offers access to both low-latency marginal trading and exchange of FX and digital products. With the TickTrader Web Terminal, one can access TickTrader from anywhere with only a computer and an internet connection. The TickTrader mobile terminal (available for iOS and Android) offers convenient 24/7 access to mobile Forex and exchange trading through the Internet.

For managers and administrators, TickTrader software suite offers a powerful matching engine that allows the creation of internal liquidity via clients activity, Algo-Studio, which enables the creation of synthetic trading instruments, and the Stock Events module, which eliminates the negative effects of corporate events like stock splits on the platform. Also, customers purchasing TickTrader Trading Platform may now provide sublicensing services and possibly boost their earnings through increased trading volumes and extra commissions.

One of Soft-FX's clients who are already taking full advantage of the platform is FXOpen, a London-based global Forex and CFD broker operating since 2005. Commenting on the latest platform version launch, Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer of FXOpen UK explains, "FXOpen continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing the latest technological advances and opportunities for successful trading. Adding TickTrader to our suite of platforms means our clients can enjoy a completely customizable trading experience with more than 1200 advanced trading tools at their disposal, offering sophisticated data analysis for their trading strategies."

TickTrader Trading Platform is ready for brokerages and digital trading businesses to integrate. Soft-FX representatives will elaborate on the advantages of their trading platform for administrators and business owners. In the meantime, you can learn more about the solution and ask all your questions to the developers and consultants here:

https://www.soft-fx.com/contact-us/

business@soft-fx.com

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



About Soft-FX

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AttRQ_Er8K0

Soft-FX is a fintech development company that provides software and support services to both the financial services industry and digital asset platforms. Since 2005, Soft-FX has established a multitude of long-term partnerships with Forex and digital currency brokers, blockchain platforms, dealers, banks and funds. As a provider of cutting-edge technological solutions to the FX and digital currencies industry for over a decade, our highly experienced teams of IT, Legal and Financial professionals ensure all clients have the most comprehensive support during their business development journeys.





Soft-FX - Elevate Your Trading Business

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/145768_249c9510140ca8d1_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145768