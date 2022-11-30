India's Poweron has developed wall-mount hybrid solar inverters with nominal power ratings of 3.68 kW, 4.6 kW, and 5 kW. They are compatible with lead-acid and Li-ion batteries.From pv magazine India Poweron has released the PSE series of wall-mountable, hybrid solar inverters. It is offering three models with nominal power ratings of 3.68 kW, 4.6 kW and 5 kW. All three devices have a maximum DC-to-AC conversion efficiency of 97.6%, a European efficiency of 97%, and MPPT efficiency of 99.5%. These are compatible with both lead-acid and Li-ion batteries. The maximum DC input voltage is 550 V. ...

