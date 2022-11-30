Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Endomines AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (175/22)

Endomines AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Conditional upon that the Swedish Companies Registration Office gives authorization to implement the merger plan between Endomines AB (publ) and Endomines Finland Oyj, and that Nasdaq Helsinki Oy approves the shares in Endomines Finland Oyj for trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Endomines AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: ENDO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018690059 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 213767 ---------------------------- Provided that the above conditions are met, the last day of trading in the shares of Endomines AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm will be December 14, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB