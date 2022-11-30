Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DVMB ISIN: SE0018690059 Ticker-Symbol: ED00 
Frankfurt
30.11.22
08:05 Uhr
4,710 Euro
-0,260
-5,23 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOMINES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 17:29
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Endomines AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (175/22)

Endomines AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Conditional upon that the Swedish Companies Registration Office gives
authorization to implement the merger plan between Endomines AB (publ) and
Endomines Finland Oyj, and that Nasdaq Helsinki Oy approves the shares in
Endomines Finland Oyj for trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has
approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Endomines AB
(publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   ENDO    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018690059
----------------------------
Order book ID: 213767   
----------------------------

Provided that the above conditions are met, the last day of trading in the
shares of Endomines AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm will be December 14, 2022. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ENDOMINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.